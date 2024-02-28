There were nearly 130 million households living in the United States in 2022, and of those, 37.1 million, or 28.6%, were one-person households — people living alone. If we consider the entire adult population (that is, civilian and noninstitutionalized), we find that 14% were living alone.
It is worth remembering that living alone does not necessarily mean being lonely or not being in a relationship. Still, there are stages in life where more people tend to live alone, including before raising a family and later in life. Indeed, about 40% of one-person households are those 65 years and older. With that said, let’s find which are the loneliest states.
To find the states where the most people live alone, 24/7 Wall St. used Census Bureau data, ranking the states by the share of nonfamily households living alone out of all households. We also added the share of people living alone as a percentage of the civilian, noninstitutionalized 16+ population. All data, including monthly gross rent and bachelor’s degree attainment rate, came from the 2022 American Community Survey and are estimates for that year.
In only one state less than one-in-five households live alone. Considering Utah’s younger population, this is likely not surprising. In the next two states, Idaho and California, the share jumps to 24.3%, or nearly one-in-four households. The share increases slowly until it reaches 33% in North Dakota — meaning that one-in-three households in the state live alone. New Mexico and South Dakota are not far behind. In fact, in 22 states, 30% of households are single-person residences. (For those enjoying solitude, also see: The Single Most Secluded Spot in Every US State.)
Finally, while not ranked on the list, the District of Columbia deserves a mention. The nation’s capital has been dubbed “the loneliest city,” as nearly half of all households live alone, or nearly 30% of the civilian adult population — that’s double the national average.
50. Utah
- One-person households, 2022: 19.5% (219,926 households — 13th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 8.7% (the lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 79,677, or 7.1% of all household (the lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 140,249, or 12.4% of all household (the lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,372 (14th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.9%% (13th highest)
49. Idaho
- One-person households, 2022: 24.3% (174,054 households — 11th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 11.6% (4th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 77,726, or 10.8% of all household (9th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 96,328, or 13.4% of all household (2nd lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,138 (25th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.3%% (19th lowest)
48. California
- One-person households, 2022: 24.3% (3,296,939 households — the highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 10.6% (2nd lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 1,338,022, or 9.9% of all household (5th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 1,958,917, or 14.5% of all household (4th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,870 (the highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.0%% (15th highest)
47. Hawaii
- One-person households, 2022: 25.3% (125,324 households — 7th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 11.2% (3rd lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 56,919, or 11.5% of all household (16th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 68,405, or 13.8% of all household (3rd lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,813 (2nd highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.4%% (21st highest)
46. Texas
- One-person households, 2022: 26.3% (2,914,356 households — 2nd highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 12.7% (6th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 959,517, or 8.7% of all household (2nd lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 1,954,839, or 17.6% of all household (22nd highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,290 (18th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.9%% (24th lowest)
45. New Jersey
- One-person households, 2022: 26.5% (930,619 households — 12th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 12.5% (5th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 415,749, or 11.8% of all household (21st lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 514,870, or 14.6% of all household (5th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,555 (6th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 43.5%% (5th highest)
44. Georgia
- One-person households, 2022: 27.1% (1,108,596 households — 10th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.0% (7th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 401,394, or 9.8% of all household (4th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 707,202, or 17.3% of all household (21st lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,269 (20th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 34.7%% (23rd highest)
43. Arizona
- One-person households, 2022: 27.2% (775,093 households — 18th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.2% (9th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 332,305, or 11.7% of all household (20th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 442,788, or 15.5% of all household (8th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,450 (11th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.0%% (22nd lowest)
42. Nevada
- One-person households, 2022: 27.5% (330,060 households — 17th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.0% (8th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 131,249, or 11.0% of all household (10th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 198,811, or 16.6% of all household (11th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,461 (10th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.0%% (4th lowest)
41. New Hampshire
- One-person households, 2022: 27.6% (153,859 households — 10th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.2% (10th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 71,591, or 12.8% of all household (12th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 82,268, or 14.8% of all household (6th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,396 (13th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 41.3%% (8th highest)
40. Alaska
- One-person households, 2022: 27.8% (76,356 households — 2nd lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.0% (16th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 23,852, or 8.7% of all household (3rd lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 52,504, or 19.1% of all household (3rd highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,329 (17th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 30.6%% (12th lowest)
39. Washington
- One-person households, 2022: 27.9% (858,651 households — 13th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.8% (12th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 325,764, or 10.6% of all household (7th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 532,887, or 17.3% of all household (22nd lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,630 (5th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 39.5%% (11th highest)
38. Florida
- One-person households, 2022: 28.1% (2,481,915 households — 3rd highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.7% (11th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 1,134,690, or 12.9% of all household (11th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 1,347,225, or 15.3% of all household (7th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,525 (8th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 34.3%% (25th lowest)
37. Virginia
- One-person households, 2022: 28.2% (953,330 households — 11th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.0% (15th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 365,663, or 10.8% of all household (8th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 587,667, or 17.4% of all household (25th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,441 (12th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 42.2%% (6th highest)
36. Colorado
- One-person households, 2022: 28.3% (675,140 households — 22nd highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.4% (18th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 240,351, or 10.1% of all household (6th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 434,789, or 18.2% of all household (13th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,646 (3rd highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 45.9%% (2nd highest)
35. Maryland
- One-person households, 2022: 28.5% (676,774 households — 21st highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 13.9% (13th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 268,756, or 11.3% of all household (13th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 408,018, or 17.2% of all household (16th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,550 (7th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 43.8%% (4th highest)
34. Tennessee
- One-person households, 2022: 28.6% (813,739 households — 15th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.5% (19th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 315,832, or 11.1% of all household (12th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 497,907, or 17.5% of all household (23rd highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,096 (23rd lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.1%% (13th lowest)
33. Delaware
- One-person households, 2022: 28.6% (115,242 households — 5th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.0% (14th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 51,852, or 12.9% of all household (9th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 63,390, or 15.8% of all household (9th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,274 (19th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.5%% (16th highest)
32. South Carolina
- One-person households, 2022: 28.8% (614,870 households — 23rd highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (22nd lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 247,970, or 11.6% of all household (18th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 366,900, or 17.2% of all household (17th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,084 (22nd lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.6%% (21st lowest)
31. North Carolina
- One-person households, 2022: 28.8% (1,239,751 households — 9th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.7% (23rd lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 476,724, or 11.1% of all household (11th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 763,027, or 17.7% of all household (21st highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,131 (25th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.9%% (19th highest)
30. Oklahoma
- One-person households, 2022: 28.9% (454,162 households — 23rd lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.7% (24th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 180,320, or 11.5% of all household (15th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 273,842, or 17.4% of all household (25th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $937 (10th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.5%% (7th lowest)
29. Massachusetts
- One-person households, 2022: 29.1% (815,257 households — 14th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.2% (17th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 350,536, or 12.5% of all household (17th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 464,721, or 16.6% of all household (12th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,634 (4th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 46.6%% (the highest)
28. Oregon
- One-person households, 2022: 29.3% (505,197 households — 24th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (20th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 214,857, or 12.4% of all household (18th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 290,340, or 16.8% of all household (15th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,370 (15th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.3%% (17th highest)
27. Minnesota
- One-person households, 2022: 29.5% (684,706 households — 20th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.1% (24th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 269,736, or 11.6% of all household (19th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 414,970, or 17.9% of all household (18th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,200 (22nd highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 39.1%% (12th highest)
26. Indiana
- One-person households, 2022: 29.6% (806,482 households — 16th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.0% (25th lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 314,189, or 11.5% of all household (17th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 492,293, or 18.1% of all household (17th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $972 (14th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 29.6%% (10th lowest)
25. Kentucky
- One-person households, 2022: 29.7% (543,017 households — 25th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.3% (21st highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 226,035, or 12.4% of all household (23rd highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 316,982, or 17.3% of all household (23rd lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $891 (7th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.9%% (6th lowest)
24. Mississippi
- One-person households, 2022: 29.9% (343,280 households — 18th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.1% (25th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 142,501, or 12.4% of all household (20th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 200,779, or 17.5% of all household (24th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $873 (5th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.8%% (the lowest)
23. Connecticut
- One-person households, 2022: 29.9% (429,010 households — 22nd lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 14.6% (21st lowest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 182,646, or 12.7% of all household (13th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 246,364, or 17.2% of all household (18th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,360 (16th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 41.9%% (7th highest)
22. Maine
- One-person households, 2022: 30.0% (181,434 households — 12th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.7% (14th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 79,778, or 13.2% of all household (7th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 101,656, or 16.8% of all household (14th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,033 (20th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 36.1%% (18th highest)
21. Kansas
- One-person households, 2022: 30.3% (356,033 households — 19th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.7% (15th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 143,503, or 12.2% of all household (25th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 212,530, or 18.1% of all household (16th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $975 (15th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.6%% (20th highest)
20. Vermont
- One-person households, 2022: 30.3% (84,085 households — 3rd lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.5% (18th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 39,232, or 14.2% of all household (2nd highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 44,853, or 16.2% of all household (10th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,141 (24th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 44.2%% (3rd highest)
19. Alabama
- One-person households, 2022: 30.4% (612,711 households — 24th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.3% (22nd highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 245,843, or 12.2% of all household (24th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 366,868, or 18.2% of all household (14th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $913 (9th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 28.8%% (#ERROR!)
18. Wyoming
- One-person households, 2022: 30.4% (74,054 households — the lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.3% (7th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 30,773, or 12.6% of all household (15th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 43,281, or 17.8% of all household (20th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $895 (8th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 29.6%% (9th lowest)
17. Montana
- One-person households, 2022: 30.5% (141,472 households — 9th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.7% (13th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 61,411, or 13.2% of all household (6th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 80,061, or 17.3% of all household (20th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,005 (19th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 34.6%% (25th highest)
16. Michigan
- One-person households, 2022: 30.5% (1,249,079 households — 8th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.5% (20th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 520,259, or 12.7% of all household (14th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 728,820, or 17.8% of all household (19th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,052 (21st lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.1%% (17th lowest)
15. Iowa
- One-person households, 2022: 30.6% (406,633 households — 21st lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.1% (8th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 164,623, or 12.4% of all household (22nd highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 242,010, or 18.2% of all household (15th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $891 (7th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.3%% (20th lowest)
14. Pennsylvania
- One-person households, 2022: 30.6% (1,621,750 households — 5th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.5% (19th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 704,015, or 13.3% of all household (5th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 917,735, or 17.3% of all household (24th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,116 (24th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 35.1%% (22nd highest)
13. Nebraska
- One-person households, 2022: 30.8% (247,140 households — 15th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.3% (6th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 97,904, or 12.2% of all household (23rd lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 149,236, or 18.6% of all household (10th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $983 (16th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 34.7%% (24th highest)
12. Arkansas
- One-person households, 2022: 30.8% (374,526 households — 20th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.8% (12th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 148,905, or 12.2% of all household (25th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 225,621, or 18.6% of all household (11th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $846 (2nd lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 25.4%% (3rd lowest)
11. Missouri
- One-person households, 2022: 30.9% (779,978 households — 17th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.0% (10th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 313,524, or 12.4% of all household (19th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 466,454, or 18.5% of all household (12th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $954 (12th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.2%% (18th lowest)
10. Wisconsin
- One-person households, 2022: 31.0% (771,357 households — 19th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.3% (5th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 308,228, or 12.4% of all household (21st highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 463,129, or 18.6% of all household (9th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $992 (18th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 33.2%% (23rd lowest)
9. Illinois
- One-person households, 2022: 31.0% (1,569,519 households — 6th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.6% (16th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 611,143, or 12.1% of all household (22nd lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 958,376, or 19.0% of all household (5th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,170 (23rd highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 37.7%% (14th highest)
8. West Virginia
- One-person households, 2022: 31.0% (228,606 households — 14th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.0% (11th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 105,267, or 14.3% of all household (the highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 123,339, or 16.8% of all household (13th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $795 (the lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 24.8%% (2nd lowest)
7. New York
- One-person households, 2022: 31.2% (2,422,271 households — 4th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.2% (23rd highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 974,891, or 12.5% of all household (16th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 1,447,380, or 18.6% of all household (8th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,499 (9th highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 40.0%% (9th highest)
6. Rhode Island
- One-person households, 2022: 31.3% (140,008 households — 8th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 15.6% (17th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 63,043, or 14.1% of all household (3rd highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 76,965, or 17.2% of all household (19th lowest)
- Monthly gross rent: $1,254 (21st highest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 39.6%% (10th highest)
5. Louisiana
- One-person households, 2022: 31.5% (572,258 households — 25th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.1% (9th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 224,163, or 12.3% of all household (24th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 348,095, or 19.2% of all household (2nd highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $984 (17th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 27.1%% (5th lowest)
4. Ohio
- One-person households, 2022: 31.8% (1,551,743 households — 7th highest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.6% (3rd highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 629,819, or 12.9% of all household (8th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 921,924, or 18.9% of all household (6th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $949 (11th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 32.0%% (16th lowest)
3. South Dakota
- One-person households, 2022: 31.8% (117,249 households — 6th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.8% (2nd highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 47,353, or 12.9% of all household (10th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 69,896, or 19.0% of all household (4th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $866 (4th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.6%% (14th lowest)
2. New Mexico
- One-person households, 2022: 32.3% (274,155 households — 16th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 16.4% (4th highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 115,053, or 13.6% of all household (4th highest)
- 1-person household under 65: 159,102, or 18.8% of all household (7th highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $955 (13th lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 30.5%% (11th lowest)
1. North Dakota
- One-person households, 2022: 33.3% (110,494 households — 4th lowest)
- Adults living alone out of adult civilian pop: 18.4% (the highest)
- 1-person household 65+ years: 37,683, or 11.4% of all household (14th lowest)
- 1-person household under 65: 72,811, or 22.0% of all household (the highest)
- Monthly gross rent: $863 (3rd lowest)
- Bachelor’s degree attainment rate: 31.8%% (15th lowest)
