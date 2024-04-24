The 30 Most Populated Countries On Earth Today Hydromet / iStock via Getty Images

Global population growth has slowed to historic lows in recent years. The number of people on Earth expanded by just 0.8% in 2022, the smallest increase since at least 1960, the earliest year of available data from the World Bank. The latest population figures reflect the continuation of a longer-term trend, as global population growth rates have hit new all-time lows every year since 2015.

Slowing population growth worldwide has been driven by falling birth rates in much of the developed world. For a country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman, and in places like Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United States, fertility rates are well below that threshold. Still, the global fertility rate stands at 2.3, enough to sustain future growth.

Currently, there are nearly 8 billion people worldwide — and the vast majority of them are concentrated in just a handful of the world’s 195 countries. According to the latest estimates from the World Bank, the five most populous countries alone are home to 46% of the global population — and the 30 most populous countries are home to over 77%.

Using 2022 data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s 30 most populous countries. Supplemental data on population distribution, gross domestic product, GDP per capita, and total fertility rates — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — are also from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.

The countries on this list range in population size, from about 47.8 million to over 1.4 billion. These countries span five continents, but most are concentrated in Africa and Asia. In most of these places, the bulk of the population reside in urban communities, a classification that includes large, densely populated cities.

Owing to their size, many of these countries have large economies, generating hundreds of billions, or even trillions of dollars annually. Of the 20 largest national economies in the world by GDP, 15 rank on this list. Still, when accounting for population, many of these countries are not wealthy places. As of 2022, global GDP per capita was $12,688, and in two-thirds of the 30 countries on this list, GDP per capita is below that benchmark. (Here is a look at the poorest countries in the world.)

Exactly how long many of these countries will rank among the most populous in the world remains to be seen. In most of these places, particularly those in Europe and the Americas, fertility rates are well below the 2.1 threshold necessary for growth, indicating imminent population decline, absent a commensurate increase in immigration. (Here is a look at the countries with the highest birth rates.)

Why It Matters

Source: imaginima / iStock via Getty Images

Many countries with large populations are global economic pillars. The United States, one of the highest ranking countries on this list, accounts for 25% of world GDP alone. Countries with large populations can also be more of a challenge to govern, as more people mean more competing interests, greater demand for resources, and increased strain on infrastructure.

30. Spain

Total population in 2022: 47,778,340

47,778,340 Population distribution: 81.3% urban; 18.7% rural

81.3% urban; 18.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.4 trillion

$1.4 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $29,675

$29,675 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime

29. South Korea

Source: aomam / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 51,628,117

51,628,117 Population distribution: 81.4% urban; 18.6% rural

81.4% urban; 18.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.7 trillion

$1.7 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $32,423

$32,423 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 0.8 children per woman over lifetime

28. Colombia

Source: Arturo Rosenow / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 51,874,024

51,874,024 Population distribution: 82.1% urban; 18.0% rural

82.1% urban; 18.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $343.6 billion

$343.6 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $6,624

$6,624 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

27. Kenya

Source: Jacek_Sopotnicki / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 54,027,487

54,027,487 Population distribution: 29.0% urban; 71.0% rural

29.0% urban; 71.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $113.4 billion

$113.4 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $2,099

$2,099 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.3 children per woman over lifetime

26. Myanmar

Total population in 2022: 54,179,306

54,179,306 Population distribution: 31.8% urban; 68.2% rural

31.8% urban; 68.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $62.3 billion

$62.3 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $1,149

$1,149 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.2 children per woman over lifetime

25. Italy

Total population in 2022: 58,940,425

58,940,425 Population distribution: 71.7% urban; 28.3% rural

71.7% urban; 28.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.0 trillion

$2.0 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $34,776

$34,776 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

24. South Africa

Source: Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 59,893,885

59,893,885 Population distribution: 68.3% urban; 31.7% rural

68.3% urban; 31.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $405.3 billion

$405.3 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $6,766

$6,766 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.4 children per woman over lifetime

23. Tanzania

Total population in 2022: 65,497,748

65,497,748 Population distribution: 36.7% urban; 63.3% rural

36.7% urban; 63.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $75.7 billion

$75.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $1,193

$1,193 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.7 children per woman over lifetime

22. United Kingdom

Total population in 2022: 66,971,395

66,971,395 Population distribution: 84.4% urban; 15.6% rural

84.4% urban; 15.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.1 trillion

$3.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $46,125

$46,125 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

21. France

Source: saiko3p / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 67,971,311

67,971,311 Population distribution: 81.5% urban; 18.5% rural

81.5% urban; 18.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.8 trillion

$2.8 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $40,886

$40,886 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

20. Thailand

Source: Preto_perola / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 71,697,030

71,697,030 Population distribution: 52.9% urban; 47.1% rural

52.9% urban; 47.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $495.4 billion

$495.4 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $6,910

$6,910 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

19. Germany

Source: bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 83,797,985

83,797,985 Population distribution: 77.6% urban; 22.4% rural

77.6% urban; 22.4% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $4.1 trillion

$4.1 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $48,718

$48,718 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

18. Turkey

Source: holgs / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 84,979,913

84,979,913 Population distribution: 77.0% urban; 23.0% rural

77.0% urban; 23.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $907.1 billion

$907.1 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $10,675

$10,675 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime

17. Iran

Source: BornaMir / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 88,550,570

88,550,570 Population distribution: 76.8% urban; 23.2% rural

76.8% urban; 23.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $413.5 billion

$413.5 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $4,670

$4,670 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

16. Vietnam

Source: SamuelBrownNG / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 98,186,856

98,186,856 Population distribution: 38.8% urban; 61.2% rural

38.8% urban; 61.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $408.8 billion

$408.8 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $4,164

$4,164 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime

15. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Total population in 2022: 99,010,212

99,010,212 Population distribution: 46.8% urban; 53.2% rural

46.8% urban; 53.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $64.7 billion

$64.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $654

$654 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 6.2 children per woman over lifetime

14. Egypt

Source: MOHAMED HUSSAIN YOUNIS / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 110,990,103

110,990,103 Population distribution: 43.0% urban; 57.0% rural

43.0% urban; 57.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $476.7 billion

$476.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $4,295

$4,295 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.9 children per woman over lifetime

13. Philippines

Source: fazon1 / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 115,559,009

115,559,009 Population distribution: 48.0% urban; 52.0% rural

48.0% urban; 52.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $404.3 billion

$404.3 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $3,499

$3,499 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime

12. Ethiopia

Total population in 2022: 123,379,924

123,379,924 Population distribution: 22.7% urban; 77.3% rural

22.7% urban; 77.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $126.8 billion

$126.8 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $1,028

$1,028 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 4.2 children per woman over lifetime

11. Japan

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 125,124,989

125,124,989 Population distribution: 92.0% urban; 8.0% rural

92.0% urban; 8.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $4.3 trillion

$4.3 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $34,017

$34,017 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.3 children per woman over lifetime

10. Mexico

Source: R.M. Nunes / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 127,504,125

127,504,125 Population distribution: 81.3% urban; 18.7% rural

81.3% urban; 18.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.5 trillion

$1.5 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $11,497

$11,497 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

9. Russia

Source: pedrosz / Flickr

Total population in 2022: 144,236,933

144,236,933 Population distribution: 75.1% urban; 24.9% rural

75.1% urban; 24.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.2 trillion

$2.2 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $15,271

$15,271 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

8. Bangladesh

Total population in 2022: 171,186,372

171,186,372 Population distribution: 39.7% urban; 60.3% rural

39.7% urban; 60.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $460.2 billion

$460.2 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $2,688

$2,688 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

7. Brazil

Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 215,313,498

215,313,498 Population distribution: 87.6% urban; 12.4% rural

87.6% urban; 12.4% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.9 trillion

$1.9 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $8,918

$8,918 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

6. Nigeria

Source: mujibwaziri / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 218,541,212

218,541,212 Population distribution: 53.5% urban; 46.5% rural

53.5% urban; 46.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $472.6 billion

$472.6 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $2,163

$2,163 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 5.2 children per woman over lifetime

5. Pakistan

Source: HomoCosmicos / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 235,824,862

235,824,862 Population distribution: 37.7% urban; 62.3% rural

37.7% urban; 62.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $374.7 billion

$374.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $1,589

$1,589 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime

4. Indonesia

Source: tawatchaiprakobkit / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 275,501,339

275,501,339 Population distribution: 57.9% urban; 42.1% rural

57.9% urban; 42.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.3 trillion

$1.3 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $4,788

$4,788 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.2 children per woman over lifetime

3. United States

Source: GCShutter / E+ via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 333,287,557

333,287,557 Population distribution: 83.1% urban; 16.9% rural

83.1% urban; 16.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $25.4 trillion

$25.4 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $76,330

$76,330 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

2. China

Source: zhaojiankang / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 1,412,175,000

1,412,175,000 Population distribution: 63.6% urban; 36.4% rural

63.6% urban; 36.4% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $18.0 trillion

$18.0 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $12,720

$12,720 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.2 children per woman over lifetime

1. India

Source: Sanjog Mhatre / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 1,417,173,173

1,417,173,173 Population distribution: 35.9% urban; 64.1% rural

35.9% urban; 64.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.4 trillion

$3.4 trillion GDP per capita in 2022: $2,411

$2,411 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

