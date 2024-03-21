America's Fastest Shrinking Big Cities

The U.S. population has been growing at a historically slow pace in the past decade. It was the slowest in 2021, at a 0.2% increase, and only recovered slightly in 2022, with a 0.4% uptick. Because of this slow pace, the Census projects the population will begin to decline some time in the next 20 to 50 years except in its high-immigration scenario. Already, the populations of some large cities are shrinking.
To determine the fastest shrinking large cities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey 1-year estimates. We listed all 43 metropolitan statistical areas with at least a 3% population decline from 2017 to 2022 in order of smallest to largest decline. Supplemental data on employment in December 2017 and December 2022 as well as unemployment rates came from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and are seasonally-adjusted figures. Home value data came from the ACS.
While the nation’s population rose by 3.5% from 2017 to 2022, the populations of the cities on the list dropped anywhere from 3% to over 22%. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, considering the job opportunities in the Silicon Valley metro, the list begins with the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area. Employment in the metro, however, has grown over that time. It could be people are moving out due to the high cost of housing, which remains the most expensive nationwide.
Other very large cities on the list include the San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York metro areas, which respectively have the second, seventh, and 23rd highest home values of the metros considered. (Also see: States That Will Grow the Most by 2040.)
In the top five cities on the list, the population shrank by over 10% from 2017 to 2022 with the Kalamazoo-Portage metro area in Michigan losing over a fifth of its residents. The four Midwest cities and one Southern city also have considerably lower home values than the national median home value in 2022 of $320,900.
43. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.00% (-59,939)
- 2022 population: 1,938,524 — #36 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 1,998,463 — #35 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +2.2% — #186 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.6% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 30.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $1,422,600 — #1 highest out of 387
42. Victoria, TX
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.06% (-3,068)
- 2022 population: 97,160 — #360 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 100,228 — #352 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.0% — #69 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 39.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $203,800 — #263 highest out of 387
41. Greenville, NC
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.07% (-5,500)
- 2022 population: 173,542 — #248 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 179,042 — #232 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +0.2% — #250 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.1% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 51.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $221,700 — #234 highest out of 387
40. Alexandria, LA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.11% (-4,795)
- 2022 population: 149,189 — #283 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 153,984 — #265 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +3.0% — #162 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.3% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 21.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $174,300 — #319 highest out of 387
39. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.13% (-147,758)
- 2022 population: 4,579,599 — #13 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 4,727,357 — #12 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +0.3% — #246 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 24.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $1,135,500 — #2 highest out of 387
38. Wheeling, WV-OH
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.22% (-4,546)
- 2022 population: 136,708 — #299 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 141,254 — #287 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -9.0% — #4 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.8% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 27.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $139,800 — #369 highest out of 387
37. Kankakee, IL
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.22% (-3,531)
- 2022 population: 106,074 — #343 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 109,605 — #338 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -5.3% — #15 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.1% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 34.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $198,400 — #277 highest out of 387
36. Florence, SC
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.26% (-6,712)
- 2022 population: 199,119 — #224 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 205,831 — #215 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +3.2% — #156 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.2% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 33.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $167,100 — #334 highest out of 387
35. New Bern, NC
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.33% (-4,189)
- 2022 population: 121,597 — #322 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 125,786 — #310 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +3.3% — #154 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.7% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 28.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $204,200 — #262 highest out of 387
34. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.46% (-703,007)
- 2022 population: 19,617,869 — #1 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 20,320,876 — #1 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +0.2% — #248 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 26.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $578,800 — #23 highest out of 387
33. Albany, GA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.54% (-5,367)
- 2022 population: 146,387 — #285 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 151,754 — #270 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -4.1% — #26 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.8% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 26.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $141,700 — #365 highest out of 387
32. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.61% (-481,585)
- 2022 population: 12,872,322 — #2 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 13,353,907 — #2 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.3% — #57 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.2% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 30.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $847,400 — #7 highest out of 387
31. Charlottesville, VA
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.72% (-8,648)
- 2022 population: 223,534 — #204 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 232,182 — #194 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +3.4% — #151 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 39.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $416,300 — #62 highest out of 387
30. Bloomington, IN
- 2017-2022 population change: -3.93% (-6,598)
- 2022 population: 161,227 — #262 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 167,825 — #248 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +2.8% — #167 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 46.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $252,500 — #187 highest out of 387
29. Decatur, IL
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.08% (-4,318)
- 2022 population: 101,483 — #352 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 105,801 — #342 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -8.4% — #6 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.1% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 6.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $108,900 — #379 highest out of 387
28. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.18% (-11,527)
- 2022 population: 264,370 — #185 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 275,897 — #172 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -4.4% — #21 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.8% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 24.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $1,013,900 — #3 highest out of 387
27. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.28% (-21,567)
- 2022 population: 482,650 — #115 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 504,217 — #106 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -5.1% — #17 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.0% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 17.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $771,000 — #11 highest out of 387
26. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.32% (-17,764)
- 2022 population: 393,575 — #139 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 411,339 — #129 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.7% — #47 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.7% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 43.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $176,500 — #317 highest out of 387
25. Fairbanks, AK
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.36% (-4,347)
- 2022 population: 95,356 — #363 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 99,703 — #353 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +1.2% — #219 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.3% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 18.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $307,600 — #132 highest out of 387
24. Walla Walla, WA
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.54% (-2,941)
- 2022 population: 61,890 — #380 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 64,831 — #378 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +6.3% — #91 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 70.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $396,000 — #73 highest out of 387
23. Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.68% (-5,598)
- 2022 population: 114,066 — #335 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 119,664 — #322 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -0.6% — #103 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.2% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 41.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $127,400 — #376 highest out of 387
22. Houma-Thibodaux, LA
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.68% (-9,856)
- 2022 population: 200,656 — #223 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 210,512 — #210 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.9% — #43 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.5% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 19.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $182,600 — #307 highest out of 387
21. Napa, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.73% (-6,673)
- 2022 population: 134,300 — #305 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 140,973 — #288 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.3% — #58 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.0% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 30.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $866,300 — #6 highest out of 387
20. Cumberland, MD-WV
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.77% (-4,715)
- 2022 population: 94,122 — #364 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 98,837 — #354 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -1.4% — #84 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.9% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 29.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $154,900 — #357 highest out of 387
19. Elmira, NY
- 2017-2022 population change: -4.83% (-4,131)
- 2022 population: 81,426 — #374 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 85,557 — #368 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.6% — #48 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.8% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 24.1% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $130,700 — #374 highest out of 387
18. Farmington, NM
- 2017-2022 population change: -5.13% (-6,508)
- 2022 population: 120,418 — #325 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 126,926 — #307 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -5.5% — #10 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.0% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 23.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $185,000 — #303 highest out of 387
17. Texarkana, TX-AR
- 2017-2022 population change: -5.17% (-7,866)
- 2022 population: 144,322 — #290 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 152,188 — #267 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.1% — #63 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.2% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 46.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $162,800 — #344 highest out of 387
16. Beckley, WV
- 2017-2022 population change: -5.21% (-6,174)
- 2022 population: 112,369 — #338 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 118,543 — #325 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +0.7% — #230 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.1% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 34.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $131,500 — #373 highest out of 387
15. Goldsboro, NC
- 2017-2022 population change: -5.55% (-6,886)
- 2022 population: 117,286 — #331 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 124,172 — #316 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -2.5% — #51 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.0% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 25.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $166,400 — #336 highest out of 387
14. St. Joseph, MO-KS
- 2017-2022 population change: -5.88% (-7,473)
- 2022 population: 119,619 — #328 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 127,092 — #306 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -5.4% — #12 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.4% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 25.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $165,600 — #341 highest out of 387
13. Pine Bluff, AR
- 2017-2022 population change: -6.15% (-5,538)
- 2022 population: 84,460 — #369 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 89,998 — #365 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -8.3% — #7 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 5.0% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 23.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $104,100 — #380 highest out of 387
12. Corpus Christi, TX
- 2017-2022 population change: -6.27% (-28,202)
- 2022 population: 421,628 — #130 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 449,830 — #117 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -1.0% — #94 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.6% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 40.8% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $198,800 — #275 highest out of 387
11. Danville, IL
- 2017-2022 population change: -7.15% (-5,572)
- 2022 population: 72,337 — #377 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 77,909 — #377 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -4.2% — #24 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.7% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 10.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $93,700 — #381 highest out of 387
10. Champaign-Urbana, IL
- 2017-2022 population change: -7.36% (-17,735)
- 2022 population: 223,265 — #206 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 241,000 — #191 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +2.1% — #191 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.5% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 20.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $193,700 — #286 highest out of 387
9. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA
- 2017-2022 population change: -7.94% (-14,452)
- 2022 population: 167,534 — #254 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 181,986 — #229 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +5.6% — #97 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.1% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 39.9% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $256,400 — #183 highest out of 387
8. Bloomington, IL
- 2017-2022 population change: -8.16% (-15,215)
- 2022 population: 171,141 — #250 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 186,356 — #226 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +0.2% — #247 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.3% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 13.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $190,900 — #290 highest out of 387
7. Panama City, FL
- 2017-2022 population change: -8.46% (-17,102)
- 2022 population: 185,134 — #231 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 202,236 — #218 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +2.2% — #187 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.4% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 78.7% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $312,800 — #124 highest out of 387
6. Chico, CA
- 2017-2022 population change: -9.59% (-21,991)
- 2022 population: 207,303 — #214 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 229,294 — #195 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -8.4% — #5 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.6% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 50.5% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $412,700 — #64 highest out of 387
5. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD
- 2017-2022 population change: -10.60% (-17,924)
- 2022 population: 151,207 — #281 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 169,131 — #246 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +2.9% — #166 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.8% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 33.3% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $187,200 — #299 highest out of 387
4. Grand Island, NE
- 2017-2022 population change: -11.17% (-9,603)
- 2022 population: 76,333 — #376 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 85,936 — #367 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: +4.3% — #126 largest increase out of 257
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 2.5% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 61.4% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $232,800 — #217 highest out of 387
3. Fort Smith, AR-OK
- 2017-2022 population change: -12.53% (-35,335)
- 2022 population: 246,751 — #191 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 282,086 — #169 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -0.5% — #108 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.3% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 39.2% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $167,000 — #335 highest out of 387
2. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
- 2017-2022 population change: -12.65% (-55,779)
- 2022 population: 385,154 — #142 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 440,933 — #122 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -0.6% — #102 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 3.7% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 29.0% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $184,000 — #304 highest out of 387
1. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
- 2017-2022 population change: -22.81% (-77,165)
- 2022 population: 261,173 — #187 highest out of 387
- 2017 population: 338,338 — #150 highest out of 387
- 2017-2022 employment change: -1.8% — #72 largest decrease out of 115
- Unemployment rate, Dec 2022: 4.3% — compared to 3.5% national
- 2018-2022 median home value change: 47.6% — compared to 39.7% nationwide
- Median home value, 2022: $236,300 — #213 highest out of 387
