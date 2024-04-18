The 30 Countries With The Highest Birth Rates peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Since the mid-twentieth century, the global fertility rate has fallen by over 50%. In many countries — including Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United States — birth rates have decreased so much that population decline is imminent in the coming years, absent a commensurate increase in immigration.

Still, in aggregate, birth rates remain high enough globally that the population continues to expand — as it has every year since at least 1960. Over the last six decades, the number of people worldwide has more than doubled, from 3.0 billion to nearly 8 billion.

Globally, women are now having an average of 2.3 children in their lifetime, according to the World Bank. For a given country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should stand at around 2.1 children per woman. And even though birth rates are down in much of the world, there are many countries where fertility rates are well above the 2.1 threshold. In some cases, more than double.

Using data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 30 countries with the highest fertility rates. Total fertility rates, or the average number of children women have in their lifetime, are for 2021, the latest year of available data. Supplemental data on population, population change, infrastructure, and GDP per capita are also from the World Bank.

Among the countries on this list, fertility rates range from about 4.0 to 6.8. While population growth is desirable in countries like the U.S., in poorer, less developed nations, rapid population expansion can put a strain on infrastructure, resources, and government programs – and by global standards, every country on this list is poor. (Here is a look at the world’s most impoverished countries.)

In each of the 30 countries with the highest fertility rates, per capita gross domestic product is well below the global average of $12,688. In most of these countries, GDP per capita is less than $2,000. Widespread poverty and low levels of development in many of these places are underscored by limited access to basic infrastructure. In 19 countries on this list, less than half of the population have access to electricity. (These are the countries Americans should not visit in 2024.)

In many of these places, fertility rates have been well above the key 2.1 threshold for years — and the consequences are already evident in demographic changes. Only one of these countries has a smaller population now than it did a decade ago, and in the rest, populations have expanded by anywhere from 16.2% to 40.5%. In the last year alone, every country on this list reported population growth between 1.5% to 3.8%. For context, the global population expanded by 10.0% and 0.8% over the same periods, respectively.

These are the 30 countries with the highest birth rates.

30. Guinea-Bissau

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.01 births per woman

4.01 births per woman Total population: 2,105,566

2,105,566 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.2% (+44,845 people)

+2.2% (+44,845 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.0% (+407,813 people)

+24.0% (+407,813 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $776

29. Liberia

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.09 births per woman

4.09 births per woman Total population: 5,302,681

5,302,681 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.1% (+109,265 people)

+2.1% (+109,265 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +19.8% (+875,368 people)

+19.8% (+875,368 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $755

28. Ethiopia

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.16 births per woman

4.16 births per woman Total population: 123,379,924

123,379,924 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+3,096,898 people)

+2.6% (+3,096,898 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.1% (+26,295,558 people)

+27.1% (+26,295,558 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,028

27. Republic of the Congo

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.17 births per woman

4.17 births per woman Total population: 5,970,424

5,970,424 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.3% (+134,618 people)

+2.3% (+134,618 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +23.7% (+1,142,358 people)

+23.7% (+1,142,358 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,649

26. Togo

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.26 births per woman

4.26 births per woman Total population: 8,848,699

8,848,699 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.4% (+203,870 people)

+2.4% (+203,870 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +24.5% (+1,742,470 people)

+24.5% (+1,742,470 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $943

25. Equatorial Guinea

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.27 births per woman

4.27 births per woman Total population: 1,674,908

1,674,908 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.5% (+40,442 people)

+2.5% (+40,442 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.6% (+430,967 people)

+34.6% (+430,967 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $7,182

24. Zambia

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.31 births per woman

4.31 births per woman Total population: 20,017,675

20,017,675 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.8% (+544,550 people)

+2.8% (+544,550 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +31.4% (+4,782,699 people)

+31.4% (+4,782,699 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,457

23. Senegal

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.39 births per woman

4.39 births per woman Total population: 17,316,449

17,316,449 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+439,729 people)

+2.6% (+439,729 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.4% (+3,720,883 people)

+27.4% (+3,720,883 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,599

22. Mauritania

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.40 births per woman

4.40 births per woman Total population: 4,736,139

4,736,139 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+121,165 people)

+2.6% (+121,165 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +26.5% (+993,180 people)

+26.5% (+993,180 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,065

21. Guinea

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.40 births per woman

4.40 births per woman Total population: 13,859,341

13,859,341 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.4% (+327,435 people)

+2.4% (+327,435 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +25.4% (+2,803,911 people)

+25.4% (+2,803,911 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,515

20. Cote d’Ivoire

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.42 births per woman

4.42 births per woman Total population: 28,160,542

28,160,542 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.5% (+682,293 people)

+2.5% (+682,293 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +25.3% (+5,691,274 people)

+25.3% (+5,691,274 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,486

19. Sudan

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.46 births per woman

4.46 births per woman Total population: 46,874,204

46,874,204 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.7% (+1,217,002 people)

+2.7% (+1,217,002 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.2% (+10,883,500 people)

+30.2% (+10,883,500 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,102

18. Cameroon

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.46 births per woman

4.46 births per woman Total population: 27,914,536

27,914,536 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+715,908 people)

+2.6% (+715,908 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +29.0% (+6,281,686 people)

+29.0% (+6,281,686 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,563

17. South Sudan

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.47 births per woman

4.47 births per woman Total population: 10,913,164

10,913,164 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +1.5% (+164,892 people)

+1.5% (+164,892 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: -1.7% (-192,867 people)

-1.7% (-192,867 people) GDP per capita, 2022: N/A

16. Uganda

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.59 births per woman

4.59 births per woman Total population: 47,249,585

47,249,585 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.0% (+1,395,807 people)

+3.0% (+1,395,807 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.0% (+11,976,015 people)

+34.0% (+11,976,015 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $964

15. Afghanistan

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.64 births per woman

4.64 births per woman Total population: 41,128,771

41,128,771 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+1,029,309 people)

+2.6% (+1,029,309 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.4% (+9,587,562 people)

+30.4% (+9,587,562 people) GDP per capita, 2021: $356

14. Mozambique

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.64 births per woman

4.64 births per woman Total population: 32,969,518

32,969,518 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.8% (+892,446 people)

+2.8% (+892,446 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +30.6% (+7,717,787 people)

+30.6% (+7,717,787 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $558

13. The Gambia

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.68 births per woman

4.68 births per woman Total population: 2,705,992

2,705,992 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.5% (+66,076 people)

+2.5% (+66,076 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.3% (+581,123 people)

+27.3% (+581,123 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $808

12. Tanzania

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.73 births per woman

4.73 births per woman Total population: 65,497,748

65,497,748 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.0% (+1,909,414 people)

+3.0% (+1,909,414 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +33.0% (+16,244,105 people)

+33.0% (+16,244,105 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,193

11. Burkina Faso

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.77 births per woman

4.77 births per woman Total population: 22,673,762

22,673,762 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.6% (+573,079 people)

+2.6% (+573,079 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +28.6% (+5,037,354 people)

+28.6% (+5,037,354 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $830

10. Benin

Fertility rate, 2021: 4.97 births per woman

4.97 births per woman Total population: 13,352,864

13,352,864 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.7% (+355,969 people)

+2.7% (+355,969 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +29.5% (+3,044,134 people)

+29.5% (+3,044,134 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,303

9. Burundi

Fertility rate, 2021: 5.08 births per woman

5.08 births per woman Total population: 12,889,576

12,889,576 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.7% (+338,363 people)

+2.7% (+338,363 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +27.0% (+2,739,999 people)

+27.0% (+2,739,999 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $259

8. Nigeria

Fertility rate, 2021: 5.24 births per woman

5.24 births per woman Total population: 218,541,212

218,541,212 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.4% (+5,139,889 people)

+2.4% (+5,139,889 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +25.1% (+43,815,089 people)

+25.1% (+43,815,089 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,163

7. Angola

Fertility rate, 2021: 5.30 births per woman

5.30 births per woman Total population: 35,588,987

35,588,987 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.1% (+1,085,213 people)

+3.1% (+1,085,213 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +36.1% (+9,441,985 people)

+36.1% (+9,441,985 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,000

6. Mali

Fertility rate, 2021: 5.96 births per woman

5.96 births per woman Total population: 22,593,590

22,593,590 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.1% (+688,607 people)

+3.1% (+688,607 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +32.9% (+5,589,557 people)

+32.9% (+5,589,557 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $833

5. Central African Republic

Fertility rate, 2021: 5.98 births per woman

5.98 births per woman Total population: 5,579,144

5,579,144 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +2.2% (+121,990 people)

+2.2% (+121,990 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +16.2% (+776,716 people)

+16.2% (+776,716 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $427

4. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Fertility rate, 2021: 6.16 births per woman

6.16 births per woman Total population: 99,010,212

99,010,212 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.2% (+3,116,094 people)

+3.2% (+3,116,094 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.8% (+25,550,191 people)

+34.8% (+25,550,191 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $654

3. Chad

Fertility rate, 2021: 6.26 births per woman

6.26 births per woman Total population: 17,723,315

17,723,315 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.2% (+543,575 people)

+3.2% (+543,575 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +34.1% (+4,506,549 people)

+34.1% (+4,506,549 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $717

2. Somalia

Fertility rate, 2021: 6.31 births per woman

6.31 births per woman Total population: 17,597,511

17,597,511 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.1% (+531,930 people)

+3.1% (+531,930 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +36.9% (+4,745,026 people)

+36.9% (+4,745,026 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $592

1. Niger

Fertility rate, 2021: 6.82 births per woman

6.82 births per woman Total population: 26,207,977

26,207,977 1-yr. population change, 2021-2022: +3.8% (+955,255 people)

+3.8% (+955,255 people) 10-yr. population change, 2013-2022: +40.5% (+7,554,778 people)

+40.5% (+7,554,778 people) GDP per capita, 2022: $585

Rank Country Total fertility rate, 2021 GDP per capita ($) 1-yr population change (%) 10-yr population change (%) Population with access to electricity (%) 1 Niger 6.8 585 3.8 40.5 18.6 2 Somalia 6.3 592 3.1 36.9 49.3 3 Chad 6.3 717 3.2 34.1 11.3 4 Congo, Dem. Rep. 6.2 654 3.2 34.8 20.8 5 Central African Republic 6.0 427 2.2 16.2 15.7 6 Mali 6.0 833 3.1 32.9 53.4 7 Angola 5.3 3,000 3.1 36.1 48.2 8 Nigeria 5.2 2,163 2.4 25.1 59.5 9 Burundi 5.1 259 2.7 27.0 10.2 10 Benin 5.0 1,303 2.7 29.5 42.0 11 Burkina Faso 4.8 830 2.6 28.6 19.0 12 Tanzania 4.7 1,193 3.0 33.0 42.7 13 Gambia, The 4.7 808 2.5 27.3 63.7 14 Mozambique 4.6 558 2.8 30.6 31.5 15 Afghanistan 4.6 356 2.6 30.4 97.7 16 Uganda 4.6 964 3.0 34.0 45.2 17 South Sudan 4.5 N/A 1.5 -1.7 7.7 18 Cameroon 4.5 1,563 2.6 29.0 65.4 19 Sudan 4.5 1,102 2.7 30.2 61.8 20 Cote d’Ivoire 4.4 2,486 2.5 25.3 71.1 21 Guinea 4.4 1,515 2.4 25.4 46.8 22 Mauritania 4.4 2,065 2.6 26.5 47.7 23 Senegal 4.4 1,599 2.6 27.4 68.0 24 Zambia 4.3 1,457 2.8 31.4 46.7 25 Equatorial Guinea 4.3 7,182 2.5 34.6 66.8 26 Togo 4.3 943 2.4 24.5 55.7 27 Congo, Rep. 4.2 2,649 2.3 23.7 49.7 28 Ethiopia 4.2 1,028 2.6 27.1 54.2 29 Liberia 4.1 755 2.1 19.8 29.8 30 Guinea-Bissau 4.0 776 2.2 24.0 35.8

