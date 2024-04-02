This Most Miserable Countries in the World Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Can people be happy living in poverty or in a place where violence is rampant or in a corrupt country? While happiness is subjective, these factors affect a nation’s state of overall well-being — and this is clearly seen in the ranking of countries by happiness. Gallup World Poll surveyed people of 143 countries, asking them to evaluate their life on a scale of zero to 10, with 10 being the best. And the results, as noted, are not surprising.

To find the 40 most miserable countries in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the World Happiness Report 2024. Countries are ranked by the average score for the years 2021-2023, and the 40 with the lowest score are listed here. We also added gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars, life expectancy at birth (two factors found to explain happiness on a national level), and population totals from the World Bank.

Most of the countries on the list — 26 — are in sub-Saharan Africa with six others in the Middle East and North Africa. Another seven are in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Finally, one is a former Soviet republic, and it is likely not a surprise to find it on the list given it has been mired in a war that was forced on it since February 2022. Yes, Ukraine ranks 39th most miserable. (Conversely, these are the world’s happiest countries: see where the US ranks

All of the most miserable countries have lower GDP per capita than the world average of $12,688, with GDPs per capita ranging from $7,739 in Botswana (seventh most miserable) to $356 in Afghanistan — the most miserable country in the world. Indeed, in 28 of the 40 countries, the report found that GDP per capita is the factor explaining most of the (un)happiness score. In the other 12, the social support factor explains the score the most.

The 19th most miserable countries have also become more miserable compared to the three-year period a decade ago, with Lebanon’s score decreasing the most, followed by Afghanistan. In general, “happiness fell in South Asia in all age groups. It also fell in North America, especially among the young. And it fell in the Middle East and North Africa in all age groups,” the report notes.

Full methodology

The Cantril ladder score is based on the Gallup World Survey, which asked people across 137 countries the following question: “Please imagine a ladder, with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top. The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you. On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time?”

The report attempts to explain a country’s average ladder score into components explained by six hypothesized underlying determinants: GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, perceived freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perception of corruption. These factors have “been broadly found in the research literature to explain national-level differences in life evaluations.”

24/7 Wall St. added 2021 average life expectancy at birth, 2022 population, and gross domestic product per capita data from the World Bank. GDP per capita is in current U.S. dollars. Data for Taiwan was sourced from FocusEconomics for GDP per capita and the CIA World Factbook for life expectancy and population figures.

40. Cameroon

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.874 out of 10

4.874 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 106)

Young (age group rank: 106) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 107)

Old (age group rank: 107) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,563 — #117 highest of 143 countries

$1,563 — #117 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 60.3 years — #129 highest of 143 countries

60.3 years — #129 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 27,914,536

39. Ukraine

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.873 out of 10

4.873 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 82)

Young (age group rank: 82) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 115)

Old (age group rank: 115) GDP per capita, 2022: $4,534 — #87 highest of 143 countries

$4,534 — #87 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 69.6 years — #94 highest of 143 countries

69.6 years — #94 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 38,000,000

38. Namibia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.832 out of 10

4.832 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : N/A

N/A Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 105)

Young (age group rank: 105) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 114)

Old (age group rank: 114) GDP per capita, 2022: $5,031 — #84 highest of 143 countries

$5,031 — #84 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 59.3 years — #134 highest of 143 countries

59.3 years — #134 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 2,567,012

37. Morocco

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.795 out of 10

4.795 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 98)

Young (age group rank: 98) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 113)

Old (age group rank: 113) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,442 — #98 highest of 143 countries

$3,442 — #98 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 74.0 years — #60 highest of 143 countries

74.0 years — #60 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 37,457,971

36. Pakistan

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.657 out of 10

4.657 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 107)

Young (age group rank: 107) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 122)

Old (age group rank: 122) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,589 — #116 highest of 143 countries

$1,589 — #116 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 66.1 years — #107 highest of 143 countries

66.1 years — #107 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 235,824,862

35. Niger

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.556 out of 10

4.556 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 101)

Old (age group rank: 101) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 114)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 114) GDP per capita, 2022: $585 — #138 highest of 143 countries

$585 — #138 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 61.6 years — #124 highest of 143 countries

61.6 years — #124 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 26,207,977

34. Burkina Faso

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.548 out of 10

4.548 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 107)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 107) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 116)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 116) GDP per capita, 2022: $830 — #131 highest of 143 countries

$830 — #131 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 59.3 years — #133 highest of 143 countries

59.3 years — #133 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 22,673,762

33. Mauritania

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.505 out of 10

4.505 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 93)

Old (age group rank: 93) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 112)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 112) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,065 — #110 highest of 143 countries

$2,065 — #110 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 64.4 years — #112 highest of 143 countries

64.4 years — #112 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 4,736,139

32. Gambia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.485 out of 10

4.485 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : N/A

N/A Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 110)

Young (age group rank: 110) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 116)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 116) GDP per capita, 2022: $808 — #132 highest of 143 countries

$808 — #132 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 62.1 years — #121 highest of 143 countries

62.1 years — #121 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 2,705,992

31. Chad

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.471 out of 10

4.471 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 94)

Old (age group rank: 94) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 111)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 111) GDP per capita, 2022: $717 — #134 highest of 143 countries

$717 — #134 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 52.5 years — #143 highest of 143 countries

52.5 years — #143 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 17,723,315

30. Kenya

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.470 out of 10

4.470 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 109)

Young (age group rank: 109) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 123)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 123) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,099 — #109 highest of 143 countries

$2,099 — #109 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 61.4 years — #125 highest of 143 countries

61.4 years — #125 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 54,027,487

29. Tunisia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.422 out of 10

4.422 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 118)

Young (age group rank: 118) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 118)

Old (age group rank: 118) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,747 — #95 highest of 143 countries

$3,747 — #95 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 73.8 years — #64 highest of 143 countries

73.8 years — #64 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 12,356,117

28. Benin

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.377 out of 10

4.377 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 115)

Young (age group rank: 115) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 122)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 122) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,303 — #122 highest of 143 countries

$1,303 — #122 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 59.8 years — #131 highest of 143 countries

59.8 years — #131 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 13,352,864

27. Uganda

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.372 out of 10

4.372 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 111)

Young (age group rank: 111) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 134)

Old (age group rank: 134) GDP per capita, 2022: $964 — #128 highest of 143 countries

$964 — #128 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 62.7 years — #119 highest of 143 countries

62.7 years — #119 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 47,249,585

26. Myanmar

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.354 out of 10

4.354 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 102)

Old (age group rank: 102) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 115)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 115) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,149 — #124 highest of 143 countries

$1,149 — #124 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 65.7 years — #109 highest of 143 countries

65.7 years — #109 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 54,179,306

25. Cambodia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.341 out of 10

4.341 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 112)

Young (age group rank: 112) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 122)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 122) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,760 — #112 highest of 143 countries

$1,760 — #112 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 69.6 years — #95 highest of 143 countries

69.6 years — #95 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 16,767,842

24. Ghana

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.289 out of 10

4.289 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 121)

Young (age group rank: 121) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 125)

Old (age group rank: 125) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,204 — #107 highest of 143 countries

$2,204 — #107 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 63.8 years — #113 highest of 143 countries

63.8 years — #113 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 33,475,870

23. Liberia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.269 out of 10

4.269 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 113)

Young (age group rank: 113) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 127)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 127) GDP per capita, 2022: $755 — #133 highest of 143 countries

$755 — #133 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 60.7 years — #128 highest of 143 countries

60.7 years — #128 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 5,302,681

22. Mali

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.232 out of 10

4.232 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 125)

Young (age group rank: 125) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 120)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 120) GDP per capita, 2022: $833 — #130 highest of 143 countries

$833 — #130 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 58.9 years — #137 highest of 143 countries

58.9 years — #137 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 22,593,590

21. Madagascar

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.228 out of 10

4.228 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 109)

Old (age group rank: 109) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 123)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 123) GDP per capita, 2022: $517 — #140 highest of 143 countries

$517 — #140 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 64.5 years — #111 highest of 143 countries

64.5 years — #111 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 29,611,714

20. Togo

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.214 out of 10

4.214 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Positive

Positive Happiest age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 112)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 112) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 127)

Old (age group rank: 127) GDP per capita, 2022: $943 — #129 highest of 143 countries

$943 — #129 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 61.6 years — #123 highest of 143 countries

61.6 years — #123 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 8,848,699

19. Jordan

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.186 out of 10

4.186 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 114)

Young (age group rank: 114) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 130)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 130) GDP per capita, 2022: $4,311 — #89 highest of 143 countries

$4,311 — #89 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 74.3 years — #59 highest of 143 countries

74.3 years — #59 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 11,285,869

18. India

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 4.054 out of 10

4.054 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 127)

Young (age group rank: 127) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 127)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 127) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,411 — #104 highest of 143 countries

$2,411 — #104 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 67.2 years — #104 highest of 143 countries

67.2 years — #104 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 1,417,173,173

17. Egypt

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.977 out of 10

3.977 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 130)

Young (age group rank: 130) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 126)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 126) GDP per capita, 2022: $4,295 — #90 highest of 143 countries

$4,295 — #90 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 70.2 years — #91 highest of 143 countries

70.2 years — #91 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 110,990,103

16. Sri Lanka

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.898 out of 10

3.898 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 123)

Young (age group rank: 123) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 128)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 128) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,354 — #99 highest of 143 countries

$3,354 — #99 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 76.4 years — #44 highest of 143 countries

76.4 years — #44 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 22,181,000

15. Bangladesh

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.886 out of 10

3.886 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 128)

Young (age group rank: 128) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 129)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 129) GDP per capita, 2022: $2,688 — #101 highest of 143 countries

$2,688 — #101 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 72.4 years — #75 highest of 143 countries

72.4 years — #75 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 171,186,372

14. Ethiopia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.861 out of 10

3.861 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 131)

Young (age group rank: 131) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 130)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 130) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,028 — #126 highest of 143 countries

$1,028 — #126 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 65.0 years — #110 highest of 143 countries

65.0 years — #110 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 123,379,924

13. Tanzania

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.781 out of 10

3.781 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 129)

Young (age group rank: 129) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 131)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 131) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,193 — #123 highest of 143 countries

$1,193 — #123 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 66.2 years — #106 highest of 143 countries

66.2 years — #106 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 65,497,748

12. Comoros

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.566 out of 10

3.566 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 132)

Young (age group rank: 132) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 139)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 139) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,485 — #119 highest of 143 countries

$1,485 — #119 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 63.4 years — #117 highest of 143 countries

63.4 years — #117 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 836,774

11. Yemen

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.561 out of 10

3.561 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 135)

Young (age group rank: 135) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 136)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 136) GDP per capita, 2022: $650 — #136 highest of 143 countries

$650 — #136 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 63.8 years — #114 highest of 143 countries

63.8 years — #114 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 33,696,614

10. Zambia

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.502 out of 10

3.502 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 136)

Young (age group rank: 136) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 142)

Old (age group rank: 142) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,457 — #120 highest of 143 countries

$1,457 — #120 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 61.2 years — #126 highest of 143 countries

61.2 years — #126 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 20,017,675

9. Eswatini

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.502 out of 10

3.502 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 134)

Young (age group rank: 134) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 137)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 137) GDP per capita, 2022: $3,987 — #93 highest of 143 countries

$3,987 — #93 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 57.1 years — #140 highest of 143 countries

57.1 years — #140 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 1,201,670

8. Malawi

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.421 out of 10

3.421 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 137)

Young (age group rank: 137) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 140)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 140) GDP per capita, 2022: $645 — #137 highest of 143 countries

$645 — #137 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 62.9 years — #118 highest of 143 countries

62.9 years — #118 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 20,405,317

7. Botswana

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.383 out of 10

3.383 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 133)

Young (age group rank: 133) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 140)

Old (age group rank: 140) GDP per capita, 2022: $7,739 — #64 highest of 143 countries

$7,739 — #64 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 61.1 years — #127 highest of 143 countries

61.1 years — #127 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 2,630,296

6. Zimbabwe

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.341 out of 10

3.341 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 139)

Young (age group rank: 139) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 139)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 139) GDP per capita, 2022: $1,677 — #113 highest of 143 countries

$1,677 — #113 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 59.3 years — #135 highest of 143 countries

59.3 years — #135 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 16,320,537

5. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa)

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.295 out of 10

3.295 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 140)

Young (age group rank: 140) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 139)

Old (age group rank: 139) GDP per capita, 2022: $654 — #135 highest of 143 countries

$654 — #135 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 59.2 years — #136 highest of 143 countries

59.2 years — #136 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 99,010,212

4. Sierra Leone

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.245 out of 10

3.245 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Old (age group rank: 133)

Old (age group rank: 133) Least happy age group: LowerMiddle (age group rank: 136)

LowerMiddle (age group rank: 136) GDP per capita, 2022: $476 — #141 highest of 143 countries

$476 — #141 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 60.1 years — #130 highest of 143 countries

60.1 years — #130 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 8,605,718

3. Lesotho

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 3.186 out of 10

3.186 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 138)

Young (age group rank: 138) Least happy age group: UpperMiddle (age group rank: 142)

UpperMiddle (age group rank: 142) GDP per capita, 2022: $970 — #127 highest of 143 countries

$970 — #127 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 53.1 years — #141 highest of 143 countries

53.1 years — #141 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 2,305,825

2. Lebanon

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 2.707 out of 10

2.707 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 142)

Young (age group rank: 142) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 141)

Old (age group rank: 141) GDP per capita, 2021: $4,136 — #92 highest of 143 countries

$4,136 — #92 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 75.0 years — #53 highest of 143 countries

75.0 years — #53 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 5,489,739

1. Afghanistan

Happiness score, 2021-2023: 1.721 out of 10

1.721 out of 10 Decade change in happiness : Negative

Negative Happiest age group: Young (age group rank: 143)

Young (age group rank: 143) Least happy age group: Old (age group rank: 143)

Old (age group rank: 143) GDP per capita, 2021: $356 — #142 highest of 143 countries

$356 — #142 highest of 143 countries Life expectancy, 2021: 62.0 years — #122 highest of 143 countries

62.0 years — #122 highest of 143 countries Population, 2022: 41,128,771

