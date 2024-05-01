The 30 Least Populated Countries On Earth Today

The global population has been on a steady, upward trajectory for decades. According to the latest data from the World Bank, the number of people on the planet has doubled since the mid-1970s. As of 2022, there were nearly 8 billion people worldwide — and the bulk of them are concentrated in just a handful of the world’s 195 countries.
The 10 most populous countries alone — a group that includes China, India, and the United States — account for over half of the global population. In stark contrast, the 30 least populous countries are home to only 6.3 million people collectively, roughly equal to the population of the state of Missouri. (Here is a look at the 30 most populated countries in the world.)
Using 2022 data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s 30 least populated countries. Supplemental data on population distribution, gross domestic product, GDP per capita, and total fertility rates — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — are also from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.
Among the countries on this list, population totals range from about 617,000, to fewer than 15,000. The countries on this list span five continents, and most are geographically small island nations.
With small populations, these countries generally do not have a meaningful impact on global economic output. None have a gross domestic product that exceeds $30 billion, and a dozen have a GDP of less than $1 billion. For context, Vermont’s GDP, the smallest of any U.S. state, is $43.1 billion.
Still, accounting for population size, many countries on this list are relatively wealthy, generating more economic output on a per person basis than much of the rest of the world. In 14 of the least populous countries, GDP per capita exceeds comparable global output of $12,688 per person — and in two of these countries, GDP per capita is well above the $76,330 per capita GDP in the United States.
For most countries on this list, future population growth is unlikely, absent proportional increases in immigration. For any country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman. In 17 of the least populous countries, the current fertility rate is below that threshold. (These are the 30 countries with devastatingly low birth rates.)
Why It Matters
Many countries with large populations are global economic pillars. While less populous countries have a smaller impact on total world GDP, many punch above their weight — with some generating two or even three times more than the U.S. on a per capita basis annually.
30. Montenegro
- Total population in 2022: 617,213
- Population distribution: 68.2% urban; 31.8% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $6.2 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $10,093
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime
29. Cabo Verde
- Total population in 2022: 593,149
- Population distribution: 67.5% urban; 32.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.2 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $3,754
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime
28. Malta
- Total population in 2022: 531,113
- Population distribution: 94.9% urban; 5.1% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $18.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $34,128
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime
27. Maldives
- Total population in 2022: 523,787
- Population distribution: 41.5% urban; 58.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $6.2 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $11,781
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime
26. Brunei Darussalam
- Total population in 2022: 449,002
- Population distribution: 78.9% urban; 21.1% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $16.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $37,152
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime
25. The Bahamas
- Total population in 2022: 409,984
- Population distribution: 83.5% urban; 16.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $12.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $31,458
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime
24. Belize
- Total population in 2022: 405,272
- Population distribution: 46.4% urban; 53.6% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $6,984
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime
23. Iceland
- Total population in 2022: 382,003
- Population distribution: 94.0% urban; 6.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $28.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $73,467
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime
22. Vanuatu
- Total population in 2022: 326,740
- Population distribution: 25.8% urban; 74.2% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.1 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $3,231
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.7 children per woman over lifetime
21. Barbados
- Total population in 2022: 281,635
- Population distribution: 31.3% urban; 68.7% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $5.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $20,239
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime
20. Sao Tome and Principe
- Total population in 2022: 227,380
- Population distribution: 75.8% urban; 24.2% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $542.7
- GDP per capita in 2022: $2,387
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.8 children per woman over lifetime
19. Samoa
- Total population in 2022: 222,382
- Population distribution: 17.6% urban; 82.4% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $832.9
- GDP per capita in 2022: $3,746
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.9 children per woman over lifetime
18. St. Lucia
- Total population in 2022: 179,857
- Population distribution: 19.1% urban; 81.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.3 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $13,031
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime
17. Kiribati
- Total population in 2022: 131,232
- Population distribution: 57.1% urban; 42.9% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $223.4
- GDP per capita in 2022: $1,702
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.3 children per woman over lifetime
16. Grenada
- Total population in 2022: 125,438
- Population distribution: 36.9% urban; 63.1% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.2 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $9,689
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime
15. Seychelles
- Total population in 2022: 119,878
- Population distribution: 58.4% urban; 41.6% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.6 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $13,250
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.5 children per woman over lifetime
14. Micronesia
- Total population in 2022: 114,164
- Population distribution: 23.2% urban; 76.8% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $424.0
- GDP per capita in 2022: $3,714
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime
13. Tonga
- Total population in 2022: 106,858
- Population distribution: 23.1% urban; 76.9% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2021: $469.2
- GDP per capita in 2021: $4,426
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.2 children per woman over lifetime
12. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Total population in 2022: 103,948
- Population distribution: 53.9% urban; 46.1% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $948.6
- GDP per capita in 2022: $9,125
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime
11. Antigua and Barbuda
- Total population in 2022: 93,763
- Population distribution: 24.3% urban; 75.7% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $19,920
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime
10. Andorra
- Total population in 2022: 79,824
- Population distribution: 87.8% urban; 12.2% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.4 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $41,993
- Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A
9. Dominica
- Total population in 2022: 72,737
- Population distribution: 71.7% urban; 28.3% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $607.4
- GDP per capita in 2022: $8,351
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime
8. St. Kitts and Nevis
- Total population in 2022: 47,657
- Population distribution: 31.0% urban; 69.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $965.6 million
- GDP per capita in 2022: $20,262
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime
7. Marshall Islands
- Total population in 2022: 41,569
- Population distribution: 78.5% urban; 21.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $258.8
- GDP per capita in 2022: $6,225
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime
6. Liechtenstein
- Total population in 2022: 39,327
- Population distribution: 14.5% urban; 85.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2021: $7.7 billion
- GDP per capita in 2021: $197,505
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime
5. Monaco
- Total population in 2022: 36,469
- Population distribution: 100.0% urban; 0.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $8.8 billion
- GDP per capita in 2022: $240,862
- Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A
4. San Marino
- Total population in 2022: 33,660
- Population distribution: 97.7% urban; 2.3% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2021: $1.9 billion
- GDP per capita in 2021: $54,982
- Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A
3. Palau
- Total population in 2022: 18,055
- Population distribution: 82.0% urban; 18.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2021: $232.9
- GDP per capita in 2021: $12,922
- Total fertility rate in 2020: Avg. of 0.9 children per woman over lifetime
2. Nauru
- Total population in 2022: 12,668
- Population distribution: 100.0% urban; 0.0% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $151.6
- GDP per capita in 2022: $11,971
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime
1. Tuvalu
- Total population in 2022: 11,312
- Population distribution: 65.5% urban; 34.5% rural
- Gross domestic product in 2022: $59.1
- GDP per capita in 2022: $5,222
- Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.2 children per woman over lifetime
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.