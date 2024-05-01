The 30 Least Populated Countries On Earth Today oriredmouse / Getty Images

The global population has been on a steady, upward trajectory for decades. According to the latest data from the World Bank, the number of people on the planet has doubled since the mid-1970s. As of 2022, there were nearly 8 billion people worldwide — and the bulk of them are concentrated in just a handful of the world’s 195 countries.

The 10 most populous countries alone — a group that includes China, India, and the United States — account for over half of the global population. In stark contrast, the 30 least populous countries are home to only 6.3 million people collectively, roughly equal to the population of the state of Missouri. (Here is a look at the 30 most populated countries in the world.)

Using 2022 data from the World Bank, 24/7 Wall St. identified the world’s 30 least populated countries. Supplemental data on population distribution, gross domestic product, GDP per capita, and total fertility rates — or the average number of children women have in their lifetime — are also from the World Bank and are for the latest available year.

Among the countries on this list, population totals range from about 617,000, to fewer than 15,000. The countries on this list span five continents, and most are geographically small island nations.

With small populations, these countries generally do not have a meaningful impact on global economic output. None have a gross domestic product that exceeds $30 billion, and a dozen have a GDP of less than $1 billion. For context, Vermont’s GDP, the smallest of any U.S. state, is $43.1 billion.

Still, accounting for population size, many countries on this list are relatively wealthy, generating more economic output on a per person basis than much of the rest of the world. In 14 of the least populous countries, GDP per capita exceeds comparable global output of $12,688 per person — and in two of these countries, GDP per capita is well above the $76,330 per capita GDP in the United States.

For most countries on this list, future population growth is unlikely, absent proportional increases in immigration. For any country to maintain its population size — immigration notwithstanding — the average fertility rate should be around 2.1 children per woman. In 17 of the least populous countries, the current fertility rate is below that threshold. (These are the 30 countries with devastatingly low birth rates.)

Why It Matters

Source: vjanez / Getty Images

Many countries with large populations are global economic pillars. While less populous countries have a smaller impact on total world GDP, many punch above their weight — with some generating two or even three times more than the U.S. on a per capita basis annually.

30. Montenegro

Source: MaksimMazur / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 617,213

617,213 Population distribution: 68.2% urban; 31.8% rural

68.2% urban; 31.8% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $10,093

$10,093 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

29. Cabo Verde

Source: cinoby / E+ via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 593,149

593,149 Population distribution: 67.5% urban; 32.5% rural

67.5% urban; 32.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.2 billion

$2.2 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $3,754

$3,754 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.9 children per woman over lifetime

28. Malta

Source: Cristian Mircea Balate / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 531,113

531,113 Population distribution: 94.9% urban; 5.1% rural

94.9% urban; 5.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $18.1 billion

$18.1 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $34,128

$34,128 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.1 children per woman over lifetime

27. Maldives

Source: SHansche / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 523,787

523,787 Population distribution: 41.5% urban; 58.5% rural

41.5% urban; 58.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $6.2 billion

$6.2 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $11,781

$11,781 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.7 children per woman over lifetime

26. Brunei Darussalam

Source: jikgoe / Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 449,002

449,002 Population distribution: 78.9% urban; 21.1% rural

78.9% urban; 21.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $16.7 billion

$16.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $37,152

$37,152 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

25. The Bahamas

Source: tomalu / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 409,984

409,984 Population distribution: 83.5% urban; 16.5% rural

83.5% urban; 16.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $12.9 billion

$12.9 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $31,458

$31,458 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

24. Belize

Source: Oli Eva / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 405,272

405,272 Population distribution: 46.4% urban; 53.6% rural

46.4% urban; 53.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.8 billion

$2.8 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $6,984

$6,984 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

23. Iceland

Source: patpongs / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 382,003

382,003 Population distribution: 94.0% urban; 6.0% rural

94.0% urban; 6.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $28.1 billion

$28.1 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $73,467

$73,467 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

22. Vanuatu

Source: Turbo989 / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 326,740

326,740 Population distribution: 25.8% urban; 74.2% rural

25.8% urban; 74.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.1 billion

$1.1 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $3,231

$3,231 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.7 children per woman over lifetime

21. Barbados

Source: zstockphotos / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 281,635

281,635 Population distribution: 31.3% urban; 68.7% rural

31.3% urban; 68.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $5.7 billion

$5.7 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $20,239

$20,239 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

20. Sao Tome and Principe

Source: Xinovap / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 227,380

227,380 Population distribution: 75.8% urban; 24.2% rural

75.8% urban; 24.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $542.7

$542.7 GDP per capita in 2022: $2,387

$2,387 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.8 children per woman over lifetime

19. Samoa

Source: Martin Vlnas / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 222,382

222,382 Population distribution: 17.6% urban; 82.4% rural

17.6% urban; 82.4% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $832.9

$832.9 GDP per capita in 2022: $3,746

$3,746 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.9 children per woman over lifetime

18. St. Lucia

Source: Marina113 / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 179,857

179,857 Population distribution: 19.1% urban; 81.0% rural

19.1% urban; 81.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $2.3 billion

$2.3 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $13,031

$13,031 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.4 children per woman over lifetime

17. Kiribati

Source: EvaKaufman / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 131,232

131,232 Population distribution: 57.1% urban; 42.9% rural

57.1% urban; 42.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $223.4

$223.4 GDP per capita in 2022: $1,702

$1,702 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.3 children per woman over lifetime

16. Grenada

Source: Andreas Voelkel / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 125,438

125,438 Population distribution: 36.9% urban; 63.1% rural

36.9% urban; 63.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $9,689

$9,689 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.0 children per woman over lifetime

15. Seychelles

Total population in 2022: 119,878

119,878 Population distribution: 58.4% urban; 41.6% rural

58.4% urban; 41.6% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.6 billion

$1.6 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $13,250

$13,250 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.5 children per woman over lifetime

14. Micronesia

Source: KKKvintage / Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 114,164

114,164 Population distribution: 23.2% urban; 76.8% rural

23.2% urban; 76.8% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $424.0

$424.0 GDP per capita in 2022: $3,714

$3,714 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime

13. Tonga

Source: Susanne Michaela Huss / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 106,858

106,858 Population distribution: 23.1% urban; 76.9% rural

23.1% urban; 76.9% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $469.2

$469.2 GDP per capita in 2021: $4,426

$4,426 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.2 children per woman over lifetime

12. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Source: Vadim_Nefedov / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 103,948

103,948 Population distribution: 53.9% urban; 46.1% rural

53.9% urban; 46.1% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $948.6

$948.6 GDP per capita in 2022: $9,125

$9,125 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.8 children per woman over lifetime

11. Antigua and Barbuda

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 93,763

93,763 Population distribution: 24.3% urban; 75.7% rural

24.3% urban; 75.7% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $19,920

$19,920 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

10. Andorra

Source: Armando Oliveira / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 79,824

79,824 Population distribution: 87.8% urban; 12.2% rural

87.8% urban; 12.2% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $3.4 billion

$3.4 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $41,993

$41,993 Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A

9. Dominica

Source: NANCY PAUWELS / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 72,737

72,737 Population distribution: 71.7% urban; 28.3% rural

71.7% urban; 28.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $607.4

$607.4 GDP per capita in 2022: $8,351

$8,351 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.6 children per woman over lifetime

8. St. Kitts and Nevis

Source: Digbydachshund / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 47,657

47,657 Population distribution: 31.0% urban; 69.0% rural

31.0% urban; 69.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $965.6 million

$965.6 million GDP per capita in 2022: $20,262

$20,262 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

7. Marshall Islands

Source: KKKvintage / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 41,569

41,569 Population distribution: 78.5% urban; 21.5% rural

78.5% urban; 21.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $258.8

$258.8 GDP per capita in 2022: $6,225

$6,225 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 2.7 children per woman over lifetime

6. Liechtenstein

Total population in 2022: 39,327

39,327 Population distribution: 14.5% urban; 85.5% rural

14.5% urban; 85.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $7.7 billion

$7.7 billion GDP per capita in 2021: $197,505

$197,505 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 1.5 children per woman over lifetime

5. Monaco

Source: Garsya / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 36,469

36,469 Population distribution: 100.0% urban; 0.0% rural

100.0% urban; 0.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $8.8 billion

$8.8 billion GDP per capita in 2022: $240,862

$240,862 Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A

4. San Marino

Source: -M-I-S-H-A- / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 33,660

33,660 Population distribution: 97.7% urban; 2.3% rural

97.7% urban; 2.3% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $1.9 billion

$1.9 billion GDP per capita in 2021: $54,982

$54,982 Total fertility rate in 2021: N/A

3. Palau

Source: Norimoto / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 18,055

18,055 Population distribution: 82.0% urban; 18.0% rural

82.0% urban; 18.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2021: $232.9

$232.9 GDP per capita in 2021: $12,922

$12,922 Total fertility rate in 2020: Avg. of 0.9 children per woman over lifetime

2. Nauru

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total population in 2022: 12,668

12,668 Population distribution: 100.0% urban; 0.0% rural

100.0% urban; 0.0% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $151.6

$151.6 GDP per capita in 2022: $11,971

$11,971 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.5 children per woman over lifetime

1. Tuvalu

Source: Dmitry Malov / iStock via Getty Images

Total population in 2022: 11,312

11,312 Population distribution: 65.5% urban; 34.5% rural

65.5% urban; 34.5% rural Gross domestic product in 2022: $59.1

$59.1 GDP per capita in 2022: $5,222

$5,222 Total fertility rate in 2021: Avg. of 3.2 children per woman over lifetime

