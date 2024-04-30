Population and Social Characteristics

This Is The Most Laid-Back US City

Having a laid-back attitude is not for everyone. Some people love the hustle and bustle of a busy environment, while others prefer a relaxed and easygoing atmosphere. Being characterized as a “laid-back city” means an easier living environment and related economic factors, coupled with more opportunities for improved well-being and more leisure activities, according to a recently published report.

To find the most laid-back cities in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed personal finance site FinanceBuzz’s report The Most Laid-Back Cities Across the U.S. (2024). Cities here are ranked based on their overall laid-back score out of 100. We added population, bachelor’s degree attainment rate, and median household income from the Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey five-year estimates.

FinanceBuzz looked at 25 factors in four main areas to come up with the cities’ laid-back scores. The areas are: Well-being, which includes such measures as sleep and working from home; economic factors, which includes cost of living and hours worked per week; livability, which includes commute time, weather, walkability, and more; and leisure activities, which includes golf parks, yoga studios, cannabis dispensaries, restaurants and more.

For most of the lower-scoring cities, economic factors tend to be the best performing area, while leisure activities, well-being, and livability are the performing areas among the higher-scoring cities.

So, for example, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh score high in leisure activities with a high concentration of spas and yoga studios in the former and the highest per capita golf courses in the latter. Similarly, Portland, Oregon, has the highest percentage of people who sleep at least seven hours a night, while Washington D.C. is the most bikeable city. (Also see: 40 US Cities With Booming Downtowns.)

On the other hand, Houston has a dearth of leisure activities relative to its population, though it also ranks low in economic factors. San Antonio, Texas, too, has the lowest leisure activities score of any city in the country, though it ranks second highest in economic factors. In fact, Texas is the only state with multiple cities in the bottom 10, at three.

While among the top 10 most laid-back cities, six have a higher median household income than the national median, this is the case in only two of the 10 least laid-back cities. When it comes to bachelor’s degree attainment rate, all of the 10 most laid-back cities have a higher attainment rate than the national average — with some significantly higher, but only five of the least laid-back cities can boast the same.

Why Are We Covering This

Source: 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Each U.S. region has its own characteristics, just as cities often have their own so-called “vibe.” If New York is the city that never sleeps, Seattle is the Emerald city, Las Vegas is Sin city, and Detroit is Motor city. Americans interested in perhaps relocating, can find out more about potential cities’ livability, well-being of residents, economic factors related to work-life balance, and leisure activities opportunities that perhaps amount to a more laid-back attitude.

50. Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Texas by Thank You (24 Millions ) views
HOUSTON, Texas (CC BY 2.0) by Thank You (24 Millions ) views
  • Laid back score: 37.3 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (14.5 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $60,440 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 2,296,253

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Beale Street Memphis Morning by Mobilus In Mobili
Beale Street Memphis Morning (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mobilus In Mobili
  • Laid back score: 37.7 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (16.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $48,090 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 630,027

47. Detroit, Michigan

Source: SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (13.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (4.8 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $37,761 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 16.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 636,787

47. San Antonio, Texas

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.8 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $59,593 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,445,662

46. Dallas, Texas

Source: dibrova / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 42.7 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (15.5 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $63,985 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,300,642

45. Indianapolis, Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 42.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $59,110 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 882,006

44. New York, New York

Aerial view of the Bronx, New York City by TierneyMJ
Aerial view of the Bronx, New York City (Shutterstock.com) by TierneyMJ
  • Laid back score: 43.9 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (15.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $76,607 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 8,622,467

43. Jacksonville, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 45.1 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.0 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $64,138 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 950,203

42. Columbus, Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 45.3 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.4 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $62,994 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 902,449

41. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles by Chad Davis
Los Angeles (CC BY 2.0) by Chad Davis
  • Laid back score: 45.6 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $76,244 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 3,881,041

40. Birmingham, Alabama

Morning in Birmingham - April ... by formulanone
Morning in Birmingham - April ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Laid back score: 46.4 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Livability (14.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (5.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $42,464 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 29.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 200,431

39. Cleveland, Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 47 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (14.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (6.1 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $37,271 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 20.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 370,365

38. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Skyline (72/365) by Andrew Parlette
Philadelphia Skyline (72/365) (CC BY 2.0) by Andrew Parlette
  • Laid back score: 47.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (16.5 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $57,537 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,593,208

37. Phoenix, Arizona

Arizona on the map by Alexander Lukatskiy
Arizona on the map (Shutterstock.com) by Alexander Lukatskiy
  • Laid back score: 47.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (17.4 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $72,092 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,609,456

36. Louisville, Kentucky

Cherokee Park, Louisville KY by Scott Clark
Cherokee Park, Louisville KY (CC BY 2.0) by Scott Clark
  • Laid back score: 48.1 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $63,114 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 32.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 629,176 (data for Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky)

35. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois, USA by Pom'
Chicago, Illinois, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pom'
  • Laid back score: 48.7 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (17.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.1 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $71,673 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 42.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 2,721,914

34. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Memorial by Raymond Bucko, SJ
Oklahoma City Memorial (CC BY 2.0) by Raymond Bucko, SJ
  • Laid back score: 48.9 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $64,251 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 681,088

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Fountain in Kansas City by lauriellen
Fountain in Kansas City (CC BY 2.0) by lauriellen
  • Laid back score: 49.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $65,256 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 37.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 505,958

32. Charlotte, North Carolina

Brewery, Charlotte, North Caro... by R Boed
Brewery, Charlotte, North Caro... (CC BY 2.0) by R Boed
  • Laid back score: 50.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.9 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $74,070 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 875,045

31. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans by Luca Sartoni
New Orleans (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Luca Sartoni
  • Laid back score: 50.4 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Livability (17.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $51,116 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 380,408

30. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

20230109 35 Milwaukee Public M... by David Wilson
20230109 35 Milwaukee Public M... (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Laid back score: 51 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.3 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $49,733 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 573,299

29. Austin, Texas

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 52.1 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (17.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $86,556 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 56.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 958,202

28. Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville by Luca Sartoni
Nashville (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Luca Sartoni
  • Laid back score: 52.4 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (17.8 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.3 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $71,328 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 45.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 684,103 (data for Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee)

27. San Diego, California

Coronado Island, San Diego, Ca... by Ken Lund
Coronado Island, San Diego, Ca... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Laid back score: 52.9 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (16.0 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $98,657 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 48.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,383,987

26. Las Vegas, Nevada

DSC02735, Bellagio Hotel, Las ... by Jim G
DSC02735, Bellagio Hotel, Las ... (CC BY 2.0) by Jim G
  • Laid back score: 53.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (9.2 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $66,356 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 644,835

25. Baltimore, Maryland

Harborplace, Inner Harbor, Bal... by Ken Lund
Harborplace, Inner Harbor, Bal... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Laid back score: 55.1 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $58,349 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 584,548

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Bicycle and Bee_A667132 by Chuck Moser
Bicycle and Bee_A667132 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Chuck Moser
  • Laid back score: 55.6 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.4 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.2 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $87,544 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 39.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 457,900

23. Miami, Florida

Source: DisobeyArt / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 56.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (18.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (10.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $54,858 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 443,665

22. San Jose, California

20220619 1132 San Jose, Califo... by David Wilson
20220619 1132 San Jose, Califo... (CC BY 2.0) by David Wilson
  • Laid back score: 56.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (21.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.8 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $136,010 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 1,001,176

21. Sacramento, California

Source: Chris LaBasco / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 57.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.4 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $78,954 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 523,600

20. Riverside, California

Riverside California Aerial by formulanone
Riverside California Aerial (CC BY-SA 2.0) by formulanone
  • Laid back score: 57.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (7.9 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $83,448 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 24.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 316,076

19. Buffalo, New York

Interstate 190 - Buffalo, New ... by Doug Kerr
Interstate 190 - Buffalo, New ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Laid back score: 58.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (7.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $46,184 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 30.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 276,688

18. Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio by Doug Kerr
Cincinnati, Ohio (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Laid back score: 58.7 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (17.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (9.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $49,191 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 308,870

17. Tampa, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 58.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (11.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $66,802 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 43.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 388,768

16. Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina by James Willamor
Raleigh, North Carolina (CC BY-SA 2.0) by James Willamor
  • Laid back score: 59 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $78,631 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 465,517

15. Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia by Doug Kerr
Richmond, Virginia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Laid back score: 60.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Livability (18.2 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (11.1 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $59,606 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 44.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 227,171

14. Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut by JJBers
Hartford, Connecticut (CC BY 2.0) by JJBers
  • Laid back score: 61.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.4 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (6.4 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $41,841 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 17.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 121,057

13. San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California, USA by Pom'
San Francisco, California, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pom'
  • Laid back score: 62.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (23.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (9.1 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $136,689 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 59.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 851,036

12. Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Common - Boston, Massac... by Doug Kerr
Boston Common - Boston, Massac... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
  • Laid back score: 64.1 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (17.7 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $89,212 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 665,945

11. St. Louis, Missouri

Old St. Louis County Courthous... by Warren LeMay
Old St. Louis County Courthous... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Warren LeMay
  • Laid back score: 66 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Livability (18.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (12.5 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $52,941 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 298,018

10. Denver, Colorado

Downtown Denver, Colorado by Ken Lund
Downtown Denver, Colorado (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Laid back score: 66.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (20.0 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.9 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $85,853 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 54.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 710,800

9. Washington, District of Columbia

Ghosts of the Capitol by John Brighenti
Ghosts of the Capitol (CC BY 2.0) by John Brighenti
  • Laid back score: 66.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (21.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.8 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $101,722 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 62.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 670,587

8. Orlando, Florida

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 67.7 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.8 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (12.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $66,292 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 41.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 307,738

7. Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island by JJBers
Providence, Rhode Island (CC BY 2.0) by JJBers
  • Laid back score: 68 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (21.7 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (10.2 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $61,365 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 189,715

6. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta by Chris Yunker
Atlanta (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Yunker
  • Laid back score: 69.6 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.3 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Livability (15.4 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $77,655 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 57.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 494,838

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 70.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (14.7 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $72,357 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 50.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 201,269

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh from the West by thederek412
Pittsburgh from the West (CC BY 2.0) by thederek412
  • Laid back score: 70.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.9 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Well-being (14.3 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $60,187 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 303,843

3. Portland, Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 71.2 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (20.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.3 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $85,876 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 646,101

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis 2/25/23 by Sharon Mollerus
Minneapolis 2/25/23 (CC BY 2.0) by Sharon Mollerus
  • Laid back score: 71.5 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Livability (16.6 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $76,332 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 426,877

1. Seattle, Washington

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Laid back score: 71.8 out of 100
  • Best performing category: Well-being (23.0 out of 25)
  • Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.4 out of 25)
  • Median household income, 2022: $116,068 compared to $75,149 nationwide
  • Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 66.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
  • Population, 2022: 734,603

