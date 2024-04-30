This Is The Most Laid-Back US City BenGoode / iStock via Getty Images

Having a laid-back attitude is not for everyone. Some people love the hustle and bustle of a busy environment, while others prefer a relaxed and easygoing atmosphere. Being characterized as a “laid-back city” means an easier living environment and related economic factors, coupled with more opportunities for improved well-being and more leisure activities, according to a recently published report.

To find the most laid-back cities in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed personal finance site FinanceBuzz’s report The Most Laid-Back Cities Across the U.S. (2024). Cities here are ranked based on their overall laid-back score out of 100. We added population, bachelor’s degree attainment rate, and median household income from the Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey five-year estimates.

FinanceBuzz looked at 25 factors in four main areas to come up with the cities’ laid-back scores. The areas are: Well-being, which includes such measures as sleep and working from home; economic factors, which includes cost of living and hours worked per week; livability, which includes commute time, weather, walkability, and more; and leisure activities, which includes golf parks, yoga studios, cannabis dispensaries, restaurants and more.

For most of the lower-scoring cities, economic factors tend to be the best performing area, while leisure activities, well-being, and livability are the performing areas among the higher-scoring cities.

So, for example, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh score high in leisure activities with a high concentration of spas and yoga studios in the former and the highest per capita golf courses in the latter. Similarly, Portland, Oregon, has the highest percentage of people who sleep at least seven hours a night, while Washington D.C. is the most bikeable city. (Also see: 40 US Cities With Booming Downtowns.)

On the other hand, Houston has a dearth of leisure activities relative to its population, though it also ranks low in economic factors. San Antonio, Texas, too, has the lowest leisure activities score of any city in the country, though it ranks second highest in economic factors. In fact, Texas is the only state with multiple cities in the bottom 10, at three.

While among the top 10 most laid-back cities, six have a higher median household income than the national median, this is the case in only two of the 10 least laid-back cities. When it comes to bachelor’s degree attainment rate, all of the 10 most laid-back cities have a higher attainment rate than the national average — with some significantly higher, but only five of the least laid-back cities can boast the same.

Source: 400tmax / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

50. Houston, Texas

Laid back score: 37.3 out of 100

37.3 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (14.5 out of 25)

Economic factors (14.5 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.7 out of 25)

Leisure activities (1.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $60,440 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$60,440 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

35.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 2,296,253

49. Memphis, Tennessee

Laid back score: 37.7 out of 100

37.7 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (16.3 out of 25)

Economic factors (16.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.6 out of 25)

Leisure activities (2.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $48,090 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$48,090 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide

27.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 630,027

47. Detroit, Michigan

Source: SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100

41.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (13.2 out of 25)

Economic factors (13.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (4.8 out of 25)

Well-being (4.8 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $37,761 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$37,761 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 16.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide

16.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 636,787

47. San Antonio, Texas

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100

41.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.8 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.8 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.5 out of 25)

Leisure activities (1.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $59,593 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$59,593 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

27.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,445,662

46. Dallas, Texas

Source: dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 42.7 out of 100

42.7 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (15.5 out of 25)

Economic factors (15.5 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.6 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $63,985 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$63,985 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

36.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,300,642

45. Indianapolis, Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 42.8 out of 100

42.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.6 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.5 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $59,110 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$59,110 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide

33.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 882,006

44. New York, New York

Laid back score: 43.9 out of 100

43.9 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (15.3 out of 25)

Economic factors (15.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.6 out of 25)

Leisure activities (1.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $76,607 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$76,607 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

40.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 8,622,467

43. Jacksonville, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 45.1 out of 100

45.1 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.0 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.0 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $64,138 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$64,138 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide

31.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 950,203

42. Columbus, Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 45.3 out of 100

45.3 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.4 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.4 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $62,994 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$62,994 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide

38.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 902,449

41. Los Angeles, California

Laid back score: 45.6 out of 100

45.6 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)

Economic factors (17.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.7 out of 25)

Leisure activities (2.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $76,244 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$76,244 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

36.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 3,881,041

40. Birmingham, Alabama

Laid back score: 46.4 out of 100

46.4 out of 100 Best performing category: Livability (14.1 out of 25)

Livability (14.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (5.7 out of 25)

Well-being (5.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $42,464 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$42,464 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 29.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide

29.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 200,431

39. Cleveland, Ohio

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 47 out of 100

47 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (14.6 out of 25)

Economic factors (14.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (6.1 out of 25)

Well-being (6.1 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $37,271 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$37,271 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 20.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide

20.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 370,365

38. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Laid back score: 47.2 out of 100

47.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (16.5 out of 25)

Economic factors (16.5 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.5 out of 25)

Leisure activities (5.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $57,537 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$57,537 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide

33.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,593,208

37. Phoenix, Arizona

Laid back score: 47.8 out of 100

47.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (17.4 out of 25)

Economic factors (17.4 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $72,092 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$72,092 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

31.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,609,456

36. Louisville, Kentucky

Laid back score: 48.1 out of 100

48.1 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.9 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.6 out of 25)

Leisure activities (4.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $63,114 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$63,114 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 32.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide

32.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 629,176 (data for Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky)

35. Chicago, Illinois

Laid back score: 48.7 out of 100

48.7 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (17.9 out of 25)

Economic factors (17.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.1 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.1 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $71,673 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$71,673 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 42.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide

42.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 2,721,914

34. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Laid back score: 48.9 out of 100

48.9 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.7 out of 25)

Leisure activities (5.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $64,251 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$64,251 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

33.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 681,088

33. Kansas City, Missouri

Laid back score: 49.8 out of 100

49.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.7 out of 25)

Leisure activities (6.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $65,256 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$65,256 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 37.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide

37.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 505,958

32. Charlotte, North Carolina

Laid back score: 50.2 out of 100

50.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.9 out of 25)

Leisure activities (3.9 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $74,070 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$74,070 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide

46.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 875,045

31. New Orleans, Louisiana

Laid back score: 50.4 out of 100

50.4 out of 100 Best performing category: Livability (17.6 out of 25)

Livability (17.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $51,116 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$51,116 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

40.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 380,408

30. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Laid back score: 51 out of 100

51 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.3 out of 25)

Leisure activities (8.3 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $49,733 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$49,733 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide

26.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 573,299

29. Austin, Texas

Source: Jonathan Ross / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 52.1 out of 100

52.1 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (17.2 out of 25)

Well-being (17.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $86,556 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$86,556 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 56.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

56.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 958,202

28. Nashville, Tennessee

Laid back score: 52.4 out of 100

52.4 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (17.8 out of 25)

Economic factors (17.8 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.3 out of 25)

Leisure activities (4.3 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $71,328 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$71,328 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 45.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

45.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 684,103 (data for Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee)

27. San Diego, California

Laid back score: 52.9 out of 100

52.9 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (16.0 out of 25)

Economic factors (16.0 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (6.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $98,657 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$98,657 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 48.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

48.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,383,987

26. Las Vegas, Nevada

Laid back score: 53.8 out of 100

53.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.2 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (9.2 out of 25)

Well-being (9.2 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $66,356 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$66,356 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide

26.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 644,835

25. Baltimore, Maryland

Laid back score: 55.1 out of 100

55.1 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)

Economic factors (18.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (10.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $58,349 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$58,349 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide

34.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 584,548

24. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Laid back score: 55.6 out of 100

55.6 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.4 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.4 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.2 out of 25)

Leisure activities (5.2 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $87,544 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$87,544 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 39.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide

39.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 457,900

23. Miami, Florida

Source: DisobeyArt / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 56.5 out of 100

56.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (18.2 out of 25)

Leisure activities (18.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (10.5 out of 25)

Well-being (10.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $54,858 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$54,858 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

34.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 443,665

22. San Jose, California

Laid back score: 56.8 out of 100

56.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (21.3 out of 25)

Well-being (21.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.8 out of 25)

Leisure activities (4.8 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $136,010 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$136,010 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide

46.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 1,001,176

21. Sacramento, California

Source: Chris LaBasco / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 57.5 out of 100

57.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.9 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.4 out of 25)

Leisure activities (8.4 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $78,954 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$78,954 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide

35.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 523,600

20. Riverside, California

Laid back score: 57.8 out of 100

57.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (7.9 out of 25)

Well-being (7.9 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $83,448 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$83,448 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 24.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide

24.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 316,076

19. Buffalo, New York

Laid back score: 58.2 out of 100

58.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (7.0 out of 25)

Well-being (7.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $46,184 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$46,184 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 30.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide

30.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 276,688

18. Cincinnati, Ohio

Laid back score: 58.7 out of 100

58.7 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (17.2 out of 25)

Leisure activities (17.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (9.7 out of 25)

Well-being (9.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $49,191 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$49,191 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

40.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 308,870

17. Tampa, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 58.8 out of 100

58.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)

Economic factors (17.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (11.0 out of 25)

Well-being (11.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $66,802 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$66,802 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 43.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide

43.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 388,768

16. Raleigh, North Carolina

Laid back score: 59 out of 100

59 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.6 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)

Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $78,631 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$78,631 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

52.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 465,517

15. Richmond, Virginia

Laid back score: 60.8 out of 100

60.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Livability (18.2 out of 25)

Livability (18.2 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (11.1 out of 25)

Well-being (11.1 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $59,606 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$59,606 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 44.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide

44.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 227,171

14. Hartford, Connecticut

Laid back score: 61.2 out of 100

61.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.4 out of 25)

Leisure activities (22.4 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (6.4 out of 25)

Well-being (6.4 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $41,841 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$41,841 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 17.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

17.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 121,057

13. San Francisco, California

Laid back score: 62.5 out of 100

62.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (23.1 out of 25)

Well-being (23.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (9.1 out of 25)

Leisure activities (9.1 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $136,689 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$136,689 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 59.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide

59.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 851,036

12. Boston, Massachusetts

Laid back score: 64.1 out of 100

64.1 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (17.7 out of 25)

Well-being (17.7 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.5 out of 25)

Leisure activities (13.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $89,212 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$89,212 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide

53.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 665,945

11. St. Louis, Missouri

Laid back score: 66 out of 100

66 out of 100 Best performing category: Livability (18.9 out of 25)

Livability (18.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (12.5 out of 25)

Well-being (12.5 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $52,941 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$52,941 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide

38.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 298,018

10. Denver, Colorado

Laid back score: 66.2 out of 100

66.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (20.0 out of 25)

Well-being (20.0 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.9 out of 25)

Leisure activities (12.9 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $85,853 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$85,853 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 54.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

54.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 710,800

9. Washington, District of Columbia

Laid back score: 66.5 out of 100

66.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (21.9 out of 25)

Well-being (21.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.8 out of 25)

Leisure activities (10.8 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $101,722 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$101,722 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 62.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide

62.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 670,587

8. Orlando, Florida

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 67.7 out of 100

67.7 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.8 out of 25)

Leisure activities (22.8 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (12.6 out of 25)

Well-being (12.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $66,292 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$66,292 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 41.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

41.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 307,738

7. Providence, Rhode Island

Laid back score: 68 out of 100

68 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (21.7 out of 25)

Leisure activities (21.7 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (10.2 out of 25)

Well-being (10.2 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $61,365 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$61,365 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

34.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 189,715

6. Atlanta, Georgia

Laid back score: 69.6 out of 100

69.6 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.3 out of 25)

Leisure activities (20.3 out of 25) Worst performing category: Livability (15.4 out of 25)

Livability (15.4 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $77,655 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$77,655 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 57.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide

57.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 494,838

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 70.2 out of 100

70.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.1 out of 25)

Leisure activities (20.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (14.7 out of 25)

Well-being (14.7 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $72,357 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$72,357 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 50.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide

50.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 201,269

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Laid back score: 70.5 out of 100

70.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.9 out of 25)

Leisure activities (20.9 out of 25) Worst performing category: Well-being (14.3 out of 25)

Well-being (14.3 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $60,187 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$60,187 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

46.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 303,843

3. Portland, Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 71.2 out of 100

71.2 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (20.1 out of 25)

Well-being (20.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.3 out of 25)

Leisure activities (13.3 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $85,876 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$85,876 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

52.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 646,101

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Laid back score: 71.5 out of 100

71.5 out of 100 Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)

Economic factors (19.1 out of 25) Worst performing category: Livability (16.6 out of 25)

Livability (16.6 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $76,332 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$76,332 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide

53.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 426,877

1. Seattle, Washington

Source: aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Laid back score: 71.8 out of 100

71.8 out of 100 Best performing category: Well-being (23.0 out of 25)

Well-being (23.0 out of 25) Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.4 out of 25)

Leisure activities (12.4 out of 25) Median household income, 2022: $116,068 compared to $75,149 nationwide

$116,068 compared to $75,149 nationwide Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 66.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide

66.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide Population, 2022: 734,603

Each U.S. region has its own characteristics, just as cities often have their own so-called “vibe.” If New York is the city that never sleeps, Seattle is the Emerald city, Las Vegas is Sin city, and Detroit is Motor city. Americans interested in perhaps relocating, can find out more about potential cities’ livability, well-being of residents, economic factors related to work-life balance, and leisure activities opportunities that perhaps amount to a more laid-back attitude.