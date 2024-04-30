This Is The Most Laid-Back US City

Having a laid-back attitude is not for everyone. Some people love the hustle and bustle of a busy environment, while others prefer a relaxed and easygoing atmosphere. Being characterized as a “laid-back city” means an easier living environment and related economic factors, coupled with more opportunities for improved well-being and more leisure activities, according to a recently published report.
To find the most laid-back cities in the U.S., 24/7 Wall St. reviewed personal finance site FinanceBuzz’s report The Most Laid-Back Cities Across the U.S. (2024). Cities here are ranked based on their overall laid-back score out of 100. We added population, bachelor’s degree attainment rate, and median household income from the Census Bureau 2022 American Community Survey five-year estimates.
FinanceBuzz looked at 25 factors in four main areas to come up with the cities’ laid-back scores. The areas are: Well-being, which includes such measures as sleep and working from home; economic factors, which includes cost of living and hours worked per week; livability, which includes commute time, weather, walkability, and more; and leisure activities, which includes golf parks, yoga studios, cannabis dispensaries, restaurants and more.
For most of the lower-scoring cities, economic factors tend to be the best performing area, while leisure activities, well-being, and livability are the performing areas among the higher-scoring cities.
So, for example, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh score high in leisure activities with a high concentration of spas and yoga studios in the former and the highest per capita golf courses in the latter. Similarly, Portland, Oregon, has the highest percentage of people who sleep at least seven hours a night, while Washington D.C. is the most bikeable city. (Also see: 40 US Cities With Booming Downtowns.)
On the other hand, Houston has a dearth of leisure activities relative to its population, though it also ranks low in economic factors. San Antonio, Texas, too, has the lowest leisure activities score of any city in the country, though it ranks second highest in economic factors. In fact, Texas is the only state with multiple cities in the bottom 10, at three.
While among the top 10 most laid-back cities, six have a higher median household income than the national median, this is the case in only two of the 10 least laid-back cities. When it comes to bachelor’s degree attainment rate, all of the 10 most laid-back cities have a higher attainment rate than the national average — with some significantly higher, but only five of the least laid-back cities can boast the same.
Why Are We Covering ThisEach U.S. region has its own characteristics, just as cities often have their own so-called “vibe.” If New York is the city that never sleeps, Seattle is the Emerald city, Las Vegas is Sin city, and Detroit is Motor city. Americans interested in perhaps relocating, can find out more about potential cities’ livability, well-being of residents, economic factors related to work-life balance, and leisure activities opportunities that perhaps amount to a more laid-back attitude.
50. Houston, Texas
- Laid back score: 37.3 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (14.5 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $60,440 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 2,296,253
49. Memphis, Tennessee
- Laid back score: 37.7 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (16.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $48,090 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 630,027
47. Detroit, Michigan
- Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (13.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (4.8 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $37,761 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 16.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 636,787
47. San Antonio, Texas
- Laid back score: 41.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.8 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $59,593 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 27.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,445,662
46. Dallas, Texas
- Laid back score: 42.7 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (15.5 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $63,985 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,300,642
45. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Laid back score: 42.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $59,110 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 882,006
44. New York, New York
- Laid back score: 43.9 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (15.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (1.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $76,607 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 8,622,467
43. Jacksonville, Florida
- Laid back score: 45.1 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.0 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $64,138 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 950,203
42. Columbus, Ohio
- Laid back score: 45.3 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.4 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $62,994 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 902,449
41. Los Angeles, California
- Laid back score: 45.6 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (2.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $76,244 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 36.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 3,881,041
40. Birmingham, Alabama
- Laid back score: 46.4 out of 100
- Best performing category: Livability (14.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (5.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $42,464 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 29.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 200,431
39. Cleveland, Ohio
- Laid back score: 47 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (14.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (6.1 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $37,271 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 20.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 370,365
38. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Laid back score: 47.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (16.5 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $57,537 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,593,208
37. Phoenix, Arizona
- Laid back score: 47.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (17.4 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $72,092 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 31.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,609,456
36. Louisville, Kentucky
- Laid back score: 48.1 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $63,114 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 32.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 629,176 (data for Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky)
35. Chicago, Illinois
- Laid back score: 48.7 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (17.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.1 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $71,673 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 42.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 2,721,914
34. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Laid back score: 48.9 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $64,251 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 33.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 681,088
33. Kansas City, Missouri
- Laid back score: 49.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $65,256 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 37.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 505,958
32. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Laid back score: 50.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (3.9 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $74,070 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 875,045
31. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Laid back score: 50.4 out of 100
- Best performing category: Livability (17.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $51,116 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 380,408
30. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Laid back score: 51 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.3 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $49,733 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 573,299
29. Austin, Texas
- Laid back score: 52.1 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (17.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $86,556 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 56.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 958,202
28. Nashville, Tennessee
- Laid back score: 52.4 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (17.8 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.3 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $71,328 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 45.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 684,103 (data for Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee)
27. San Diego, California
- Laid back score: 52.9 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (16.0 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (6.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $98,657 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 48.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,383,987
26. Las Vegas, Nevada
- Laid back score: 53.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (9.2 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $66,356 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 26.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 644,835
25. Baltimore, Maryland
- Laid back score: 55.1 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (18.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $58,349 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.9% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 584,548
24. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Laid back score: 55.6 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.4 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (5.2 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $87,544 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 39.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 457,900
23. Miami, Florida
- Laid back score: 56.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (18.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (10.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $54,858 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 443,665
22. San Jose, California
- Laid back score: 56.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (21.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (4.8 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $136,010 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 1,001,176
21. Sacramento, California
- Laid back score: 57.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.4 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $78,954 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 35.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 523,600
20. Riverside, California
- Laid back score: 57.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (7.9 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $83,448 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 24.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 316,076
19. Buffalo, New York
- Laid back score: 58.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (7.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $46,184 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 30.0% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 276,688
18. Cincinnati, Ohio
- Laid back score: 58.7 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (17.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (9.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $49,191 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 40.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 308,870
17. Tampa, Florida
- Laid back score: 58.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (17.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (11.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $66,802 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 43.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 388,768
16. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Laid back score: 59 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.6 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (8.0 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $78,631 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 465,517
15. Richmond, Virginia
- Laid back score: 60.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Livability (18.2 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (11.1 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $59,606 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 44.1% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 227,171
14. Hartford, Connecticut
- Laid back score: 61.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.4 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (6.4 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $41,841 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 17.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 121,057
13. San Francisco, California
- Laid back score: 62.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (23.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (9.1 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $136,689 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 59.8% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 851,036
12. Boston, Massachusetts
- Laid back score: 64.1 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (17.7 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $89,212 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.4% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 665,945
11. St. Louis, Missouri
- Laid back score: 66 out of 100
- Best performing category: Livability (18.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (12.5 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $52,941 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 38.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 298,018
10. Denver, Colorado
- Laid back score: 66.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (20.0 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.9 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $85,853 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 54.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 710,800
9. Washington, District of Columbia
- Laid back score: 66.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (21.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (10.8 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $101,722 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 62.6% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 670,587
8. Orlando, Florida
- Laid back score: 67.7 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (22.8 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (12.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $66,292 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 41.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 307,738
7. Providence, Rhode Island
- Laid back score: 68 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (21.7 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (10.2 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $61,365 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 34.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 189,715
6. Atlanta, Georgia
- Laid back score: 69.6 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.3 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Livability (15.4 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $77,655 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 57.3% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 494,838
5. Salt Lake City, Utah
- Laid back score: 70.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (14.7 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $72,357 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 50.2% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 201,269
4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Laid back score: 70.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Leisure activities (20.9 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Well-being (14.3 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $60,187 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 46.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 303,843
3. Portland, Oregon
- Laid back score: 71.2 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (20.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (13.3 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $85,876 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 52.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 646,101
2. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Laid back score: 71.5 out of 100
- Best performing category: Economic factors (19.1 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Livability (16.6 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $76,332 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 53.5% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 426,877
1. Seattle, Washington
- Laid back score: 71.8 out of 100
- Best performing category: Well-being (23.0 out of 25)
- Worst performing category: Leisure activities (12.4 out of 25)
- Median household income, 2022: $116,068 compared to $75,149 nationwide
- Bachelor’s degree attainment, 2022: 66.7% compared to 34.3% nationwide
- Population, 2022: 734,603
