Is corruption increasing globally? Well, according to Transparency International, there is a global trend of weakening justice systems, which is reducing accountability and allows corruption to thrive. And this is true in both more authoritarian and more democratic countries.

In fact, based on the group’s corruption perception index, which scores countries’ perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), over two-thirds of countries score below 50, and the global average is only 43. Still, some countries score considerably higher and are relatively “clean.”

To find the least corrupt countries in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index. Of the 180 countries ranked by the CPI, we listed the 48 least corrupt countries — those that have a CPI score of 54 or higher. Population, GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars, and life expectancy at birth data came from the World Bank. The CPI notes it “aggregates data from several different sources that capture perceptions among businesspeople and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector.”

Among Transparency International’s 48 countries at the top of its 2023 index, 24 are in Western Europe and the EU region. In fact, the average score among countries in the region is 65 out of 100. Four Nordic countries in the top 10 cleanest countries, with the top 10 score beginning at 78 for Luxembourg and tops out at 90 for Denmark.

Ten of the least corrupt countries are in the Americas, including Canada and the U.S., though the region’s average score is 43. The U.S. ranks 24th with a score of 69 out of 100. Another eight countries are in Asia Pacific, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Singapore, with a regional average score of 45. No countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia made the list. (Also see, The World’s Happiest Countries: See Where the US Ranks.)

Except for five of the top ranking countries, all have a higher GDP per capita than the global average of nearly $12,700, and many rank among the wealthiest countries. Similarly, only three countries have a lower average life at expectancy at birth than the world average of 71.3 years.

Even countries ranking high have an impunity problem, the CPI report notes. “Many cross-border corruption cases have involved companies from top-scoring countries that resort to bribery when doing business abroad.” In addition, professionals sell secrets or enable foreign corrupt officials, and yet, these countries often fail to prosecute these offenses.