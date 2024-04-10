Is corruption increasing globally? Well, according to Transparency International, there is a global trend of weakening justice systems, which is reducing accountability and allows corruption to thrive. And this is true in both more authoritarian and more democratic countries.
In fact, based on the group’s corruption perception index, which scores countries’ perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean), over two-thirds of countries score below 50, and the global average is only 43. Still, some countries score considerably higher and are relatively “clean.”
To find the least corrupt countries in the world, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index. Of the 180 countries ranked by the CPI, we listed the 48 least corrupt countries — those that have a CPI score of 54 or higher. Population, GDP per capita in current U.S. dollars, and life expectancy at birth data came from the World Bank. The CPI notes it “aggregates data from several different sources that capture perceptions among businesspeople and country experts of the level of corruption in the public sector.”
Among Transparency International’s 48 countries at the top of its 2023 index, 24 are in Western Europe and the EU region. In fact, the average score among countries in the region is 65 out of 100. Four Nordic countries in the top 10 cleanest countries, with the top 10 score beginning at 78 for Luxembourg and tops out at 90 for Denmark.
Ten of the least corrupt countries are in the Americas, including Canada and the U.S., though the region’s average score is 43. The U.S. ranks 24th with a score of 69 out of 100. Another eight countries are in Asia Pacific, including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and Singapore, with a regional average score of 45. No countries in Eastern Europe and Central Asia made the list. (Also see, The World’s Happiest Countries: See Where the US Ranks.)
Except for five of the top ranking countries, all have a higher GDP per capita than the global average of nearly $12,700, and many rank among the wealthiest countries. Similarly, only three countries have a lower average life at expectancy at birth than the world average of 71.3 years.
Even countries ranking high have an impunity problem, the CPI report notes. “Many cross-border corruption cases have involved companies from top-scoring countries that resort to bribery when doing business abroad.” In addition, professionals sell secrets or enable foreign corrupt officials, and yet, these countries often fail to prosecute these offenses.
48. Slovakia
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 54 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 7 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $21,257 (#42 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.7 years (#59 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,431,752
47. Poland
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 54 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $18,688 (#47 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 75.6 years (#52 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 36,821,749
46. Saint Lucia
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 55 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 16 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $13,031 (#59 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 71.1 years (#97 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 179,857
45. Costa Rica
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 55 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $13,365 (#57 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 77.0 years (#41 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,180,829
44. Dominica
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 56 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $8,351 (#75 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 72.8 years (#80 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 72,737
43. Slovenia
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 56 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $28,439 (#35 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.9 years (#28 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 2,111,986
42. Italy
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 56 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 13 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $34,776 (#25 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.8 years (#12 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 58,940,425
41. Czechia
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 57 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 9 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $27,227 (#37 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 77.4 years (#40 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 10,672,118
40. Qatar
- Global region: Middle East & North Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 58 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 10 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $87,661 (#5 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 79.3 years (#32 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 2,695,122
39. Botswana
- Global region: sub-Saharan Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 59 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $7,739 (#78 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 61.1 years (#159 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 2,630,296
38. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 60 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $9,125 (#71 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 69.6 years (#113 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 103,948
37. Latvia
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 60 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 7 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $21,780 (#41 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 73.3 years (#76 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 1,879,383
36. Spain
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 60 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $29,675 (#34 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#7 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 47,778,340
35. Portugal
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 61 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $24,515 (#40 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.1 years (#26 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 10,409,704
34. Lithuania
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 61 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 4 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $25,065 (#38 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.3 years (#62 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 2,831,639
33. Israel
- Global region: Middle East & North Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 62 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $54,931 (#14 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.5 years (#15 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 9,557,500
32. Korea, South
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 63 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 8 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $32,423 (#29 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.5 years (#4 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 51,628,117
31. Bahamas
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 64 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 7 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $31,458 (#31 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 71.6 years (#94 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 409,984
30. Cabo Verde
- Global region: sub-Saharan Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 64 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $3,754 (#111 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 74.1 years (#64 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 593,149
29. Chile
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 66 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $15,355 (#53 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 78.9 years (#33 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 19,603,733
28. Taiwan
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 67 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $32,698 (#28 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.4 years (#23 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 23,588,613
27. Bhutan
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 68 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2021: $3,560 (#114 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 71.8 years (#92 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 782,455
26. United Arab Emirates
- Global region: Middle East & North Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 68 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $53,708 (#15 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 78.7 years (#36 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 9,441,129
25. Barbados
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 69 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $20,239 (#45 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 77.6 years (#39 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 281,635
24. United States
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 69 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 4 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $76,330 (#7 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 76.3 years (#49 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 333,287,557
23. Seychelles
- Global region: sub-Saharan Africa
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 71 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 17 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $13,250 (#58 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 73.4 years (#74 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 119,878
22. Austria
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 71 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $52,085 (#16 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 812 years (#24 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 9,041,851
21. United Kingdom
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 71 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $46,125 (#22 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.7 years (#29 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 66,971,395
20. France
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 71 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $40,886 (#24 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.3 years (#16 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 67,971,311
19. Iceland
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 72 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $73,467 (#8 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.1 years (#10 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 382,003
18. Uruguay
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 73 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $20,795 (#44 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 75.4 years (#53 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 3,422,794
17. Belgium
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 73 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $49,927 (#18 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.9 years (#20 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 11,685,814
16. Japan
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 73 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $34,017 (#27 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 84.4 years (#2 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 125,124,989
15. Hong Kong
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 75 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $48,984 (#19 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 85.5 years (#1 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 7,346,100
14. Australia
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 75 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $65,100 (#10 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.3 years (#6 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 26,005,540
13. Estonia
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 76 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 8 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $28,247 (#36 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 76.7 years (#44 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 1,348,840
12. Canada
- Global region: Americas
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 76 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $55,522 (#13 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.6 years (#14 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 38,929,902
11. Ireland
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 77 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 5 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $103,983 (#3 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.1 years (#18 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,127,170
10. Luxembourg
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 78 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $125,006 (#1 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.7 years (#13 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 653,103
9. Germany
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 78 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 0 points improvement
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $48,718 (#20 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 80.9 years (#27 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 83,797,985
8. Netherlands
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 79 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 4 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $57,025 (#11 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.5 years (#21 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 17,700,982
7. Switzerland
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 82 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 3 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $93,260 (#4 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.9 years (#3 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 8,775,760
6. Sweden
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 82 out of 100 (tied)
- Decade change in corruption: 7 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $56,424 (#12 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#9 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 10,486,941
5. Singapore
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 83 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 3 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $82,808 (#6 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.4 years (#5 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,637,022
4. Norway
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 84 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $108,729 (#2 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 83.2 years (#8 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,457,127
3. New Zealand
- Global region: Asia Pacific
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 85 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 6 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $48,419 (#21 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 82.2 years (#17 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,124,100
2. Finland
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 87 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 2 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $50,872 (#17 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.9 years (#19 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,556,106
1. Denmark
- Global region: Western Europe & EU
- Corruption perception index, 2023: 90 out of 100
- Decade change in corruption: 1 points decline
- GDP per capita (current USD), 2022: $67,790 (#9 highest out of 175 countries)
- Life expectancy at birth, 2021: 81.4 years (#22 highest out of 180 countries)
- Total population in 2022: 5,903,037
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.