US Island Communities With the Most Retirees npsncbn / Flickr

Island living may sound like a remote dream, but many U.S. islands are highly connected via bridges and other crossings to the mainland, providing both access to services along with, often, a more laid-back and tranquil environment. Some may prefer such living in retirement.

To determine the island communities with the most retirees, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on retirement income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places located on islands were ranked based on the percentage of households receiving retirement income. Island status was determined using Census TIGER/Line place boundary definitions for 2022 and shapefile data from the Global Island Explorer database developed by the U.S. Geological Survey in partnership with Esri. Supplemental data on median home value and median household income are also from the 2022 ACS.

Not surprisingly, most of the island communities on the list are in states along coast lines in the West, the Gulf, and the East Coast. Of the 40 island communities with the most retirees, 12 are in Florida on both sides of the state, nine are in North and South Carolina, and five in Washington state. Another four are in New Jersey, all of them on Long Beach Island. Three of the island community in Washington state are on Whidbey Island.

While many of the island communities on the list are very small, with 37 having fewer than 5,000 residents, including 20 with fewer than 1,000 residents, many have a high household income. The median household income in 32 communities is over $80,000 annually, with 15 of them reporting a median household income of over $100,000 annually. (Also see, 2022: Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much To Have Saved at 35.)

40. St. Simons, Georgia

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (3,132 total)

43.2% (3,132 total) Median home value, 2022: $445,500

$445,500 Median household income, 2022: $99,432

$99,432 Total population, 2022: 15,983

39. Puget Island, Washington

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (178 total)

43.2% (178 total) Median home value, 2022: $319,300

$319,300 Median household income, 2022: $64,593

$64,593 Total population, 2022: 1,057

38. Anna Maria, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (210 total)

43.2% (210 total) Median home value, 2022: $1,022,700

$1,022,700 Median household income, 2022: $93,478

$93,478 Total population, 2022: 825

37. Ship Bottom, New Jersey

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.8% (219 total)

43.8% (219 total) Median home value, 2022: $850,900

$850,900 Median household income, 2022: $95,208

$95,208 Total population, 2022: 995

36. Crescent Beach, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.3% (245 total)

44.3% (245 total) Median home value, 2022: $512,700

$512,700 Median household income, 2022: $104,432

$104,432 Total population, 2022: 936

35. Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.5% (780 total)

44.5% (780 total) Median home value, 2022: $489,200

$489,200 Median household income, 2022: $85,982

$85,982 Total population, 2022: 3,870

34. St. Paul, Alaska

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.9% (35 total)

44.9% (35 total) Median home value, 2022: $103,600

$103,600 Median household income, 2022: $83,214

$83,214 Total population, 2022: 349

33. Monument Beach, Massachusetts

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 45.9% (601 total)

45.9% (601 total) Median home value, 2022: $476,300

$476,300 Median household income, 2022: $93,688

$93,688 Total population, 2022: 3,024

32. Orchid, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 46.6% (130 total)

46.6% (130 total) Median home value, 2022: $1,708,300

$1,708,300 Median household income, 2022: $159,688

$159,688 Total population, 2022: 537

31. St. George Island, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.0% (232 total)

47.0% (232 total) Median home value, 2022: $577,500

$577,500 Median household income, 2022: $90,000

$90,000 Total population, 2022: 970

30. Coupeville, Washington

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.4% (404 total)

47.4% (404 total) Median home value, 2022: $447,500

$447,500 Median household income, 2022: $78,438

$78,438 Total population, 2022: 2,040

29. St. James City, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.5% (842 total)

47.5% (842 total) Median home value, 2022: $251,600

$251,600 Median household income, 2022: $62,415

$62,415 Total population, 2022: 3,494

28. Popponesset Island, Massachusetts

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.5% (19 total)

47.5% (19 total) Median home value, 2022: $2,000,000

$2,000,000 Median household income, 2022: $137,500

$137,500 Total population, 2022: 70

27. Cousins Island, Maine

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 48.1% (99 total)

48.1% (99 total) Median home value, 2022: $603,400

$603,400 Median household income, 2022: $168,571

$168,571 Total population, 2022: 504

26. Clinton, Washington

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 48.9% (248 total)

48.9% (248 total) Median home value, 2022: $609,100

$609,100 Median household income, 2022: $69,570

$69,570 Total population, 2022: 1,165

25. Harkers Island, North Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.0% (214 total)

49.0% (214 total) Median home value, 2022: $264,300

$264,300 Median household income, 2022: $67,888

$67,888 Total population, 2022: 1,104

24. North Beach Haven, New Jersey

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.2% (539 total)

49.2% (539 total) Median home value, 2022: $960,300

$960,300 Median household income, 2022: $104,183

$104,183 Total population, 2022: 2,250

23. Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.4% (121 total)

49.4% (121 total) Median home value, 2022: $588,200

$588,200 Median household income, 2022: $112,708

$112,708 Total population, 2022: 471

22. Surf City, New Jersey

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.9% (337 total)

49.9% (337 total) Median home value, 2022: $884,000

$884,000 Median household income, 2022: $110,750

$110,750 Total population, 2022: 1,325

21. Fire Island, New York

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 50.0% (46 total)

50.0% (46 total) Median home value, 2022: $467,300

$467,300 Median household income, 2022: $108,750

$108,750 Total population, 2022: 298

20. Langley, Washington

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 50.3% (300 total)

50.3% (300 total) Median home value, 2022: $659,200

$659,200 Median household income, 2022: $72,379

$72,379 Total population, 2022: 1,076

19. Holmes Beach, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 51.1% (812 total)

51.1% (812 total) Median home value, 2022: $662,900

$662,900 Median household income, 2022: $94,545

$94,545 Total population, 2022: 3,076

18. Duck Key, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 51.3% (154 total)

51.3% (154 total) Median home value, 2022: $1,052,700

$1,052,700 Median household income, 2022: $124,063

$124,063 Total population, 2022: 731

17. Butler Beach, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 52.4% (1,322 total)

52.4% (1,322 total) Median home value, 2022: $446,200

$446,200 Median household income, 2022: $83,661

$83,661 Total population, 2022: 4,831

16. Indian Beach, North Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.1% (52 total)

53.1% (52 total) Median home value, 2022: $528,800

$528,800 Median household income, 2022: $80,000

$80,000 Total population, 2022: 225

15. Longboat Key, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.1% (2,216 total)

53.1% (2,216 total) Median home value, 2022: $909,700

$909,700 Median household income, 2022: $141,250

$141,250 Total population, 2022: 7,479

14. Barnegat Light, New Jersey

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.7% (108 total)

53.7% (108 total) Median home value, 2022: $921,900

$921,900 Median household income, 2022: $93,958

$93,958 Total population, 2022: 435

13. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 54.6% (619 total)

54.6% (619 total) Median home value, 2022: $1,423,900

$1,423,900 Median household income, 2022: $214,250

$214,250 Total population, 2022: 2,130

12. Gwynn, Virginia

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 54.8% (170 total)

54.8% (170 total) Median home value, 2022: $413,600

$413,600 Median household income, 2022: $89,009

$89,009 Total population, 2022: 639

11. Skidaway Island, Georgia

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 55.0% (2,466 total)

55.0% (2,466 total) Median home value, 2022: $682,900

$682,900 Median household income, 2022: $119,210

$119,210 Total population, 2022: 9,292

10. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 55.3% (382 total)

55.3% (382 total) Median home value, 2022: $493,300

$493,300 Median household income, 2022: $92,656

$92,656 Total population, 2022: 1,363

9. Indian River Shores, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 56.7% (1,287 total)

56.7% (1,287 total) Median home value, 2022: $991,300

$991,300 Median household income, 2022: $153,242

$153,242 Total population, 2022: 4,266

8. Smith Island, Maryland

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 56.8% (104 total)

56.8% (104 total) Median home value, 2022: $109,300

$109,300 Median household income, 2022: $82,878

$82,878 Total population, 2022: 357

7. Seabrook Island, South Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 57.1% (681 total)

57.1% (681 total) Median home value, 2022: $757,900

$757,900 Median household income, 2022: $117,386

$117,386 Total population, 2022: 2,062

6. Fripp Island, South Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 57.8% (251 total)

57.8% (251 total) Median home value, 2022: $583,700

$583,700 Median household income, 2022: $88,125

$88,125 Total population, 2022: 767

5. Wabasso Beach, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 60.1% (573 total)

60.1% (573 total) Median home value, 2022: $586,000

$586,000 Median household income, 2022: $120,673

$120,673 Total population, 2022: 2,101

4. Matlacha, Florida

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 65.9% (288 total)

65.9% (288 total) Median home value, 2022: $370,100

$370,100 Median household income, 2022: $77,841

$77,841 Total population, 2022: 837

3. Littlejohn Island, Maine

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 67.4% (29 total)

67.4% (29 total) Median home value, 2022: $446,600

$446,600 Median household income, 2022: $94,943

$94,943 Total population, 2022: 58

2. Harbor Island, South Carolina

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 69.4% (84 total)

69.4% (84 total) Median home value, 2022: $295,000

$295,000 Median household income, 2022: $97,825

$97,825 Total population, 2022: 277

1. Herron Island, Washington

Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 100.0 (67 total)

100.0 (67 total) Median home value, 2022: $310,400

$310,400 Median household income, 2022: $62,054

$62,054 Total population, 2022: 122

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.