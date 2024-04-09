US Island Communities With the Most Retirees

Island living may sound like a remote dream, but many U.S. islands are highly connected via bridges and other crossings to the mainland, providing both access to services along with, often, a more laid-back and tranquil environment. Some may prefer such living in retirement.
To determine the island communities with the most retirees, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year data on retirement income from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. Cities, towns, boroughs, villages, and census-designated places located on islands were ranked based on the percentage of households receiving retirement income. Island status was determined using Census TIGER/Line place boundary definitions for 2022 and shapefile data from the Global Island Explorer database developed by the U.S. Geological Survey in partnership with Esri. Supplemental data on median home value and median household income are also from the 2022 ACS.
Not surprisingly, most of the island communities on the list are in states along coast lines in the West, the Gulf, and the East Coast. Of the 40 island communities with the most retirees, 12 are in Florida on both sides of the state, nine are in North and South Carolina, and five in Washington state. Another four are in New Jersey, all of them on Long Beach Island. Three of the island community in Washington state are on Whidbey Island.
While many of the island communities on the list are very small, with 37 having fewer than 5,000 residents, including 20 with fewer than 1,000 residents, many have a high household income. The median household income in 32 communities is over $80,000 annually, with 15 of them reporting a median household income of over $100,000 annually. (Also see, 2022: Retirement Planning: Here’s How Much To Have Saved at 35.)
40. St. Simons, Georgia
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (3,132 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $445,500
- Median household income, 2022: $99,432
- Total population, 2022: 15,983
39. Puget Island, Washington
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (178 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $319,300
- Median household income, 2022: $64,593
- Total population, 2022: 1,057
38. Anna Maria, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.2% (210 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $1,022,700
- Median household income, 2022: $93,478
- Total population, 2022: 825
37. Ship Bottom, New Jersey
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 43.8% (219 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $850,900
- Median household income, 2022: $95,208
- Total population, 2022: 995
36. Crescent Beach, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.3% (245 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $512,700
- Median household income, 2022: $104,432
- Total population, 2022: 936
35. Emerald Isle, North Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.5% (780 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $489,200
- Median household income, 2022: $85,982
- Total population, 2022: 3,870
34. St. Paul, Alaska
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 44.9% (35 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $103,600
- Median household income, 2022: $83,214
- Total population, 2022: 349
33. Monument Beach, Massachusetts
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 45.9% (601 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $476,300
- Median household income, 2022: $93,688
- Total population, 2022: 3,024
32. Orchid, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 46.6% (130 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $1,708,300
- Median household income, 2022: $159,688
- Total population, 2022: 537
31. St. George Island, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.0% (232 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $577,500
- Median household income, 2022: $90,000
- Total population, 2022: 970
30. Coupeville, Washington
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.4% (404 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $447,500
- Median household income, 2022: $78,438
- Total population, 2022: 2,040
29. St. James City, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.5% (842 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $251,600
- Median household income, 2022: $62,415
- Total population, 2022: 3,494
28. Popponesset Island, Massachusetts
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 47.5% (19 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $2,000,000
- Median household income, 2022: $137,500
- Total population, 2022: 70
27. Cousins Island, Maine
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 48.1% (99 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $603,400
- Median household income, 2022: $168,571
- Total population, 2022: 504
26. Clinton, Washington
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 48.9% (248 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $609,100
- Median household income, 2022: $69,570
- Total population, 2022: 1,165
25. Harkers Island, North Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.0% (214 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $264,300
- Median household income, 2022: $67,888
- Total population, 2022: 1,104
24. North Beach Haven, New Jersey
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.2% (539 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $960,300
- Median household income, 2022: $104,183
- Total population, 2022: 2,250
23. Topsail Beach, North Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.4% (121 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $588,200
- Median household income, 2022: $112,708
- Total population, 2022: 471
22. Surf City, New Jersey
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 49.9% (337 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $884,000
- Median household income, 2022: $110,750
- Total population, 2022: 1,325
21. Fire Island, New York
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 50.0% (46 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $467,300
- Median household income, 2022: $108,750
- Total population, 2022: 298
20. Langley, Washington
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 50.3% (300 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $659,200
- Median household income, 2022: $72,379
- Total population, 2022: 1,076
19. Holmes Beach, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 51.1% (812 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $662,900
- Median household income, 2022: $94,545
- Total population, 2022: 3,076
18. Duck Key, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 51.3% (154 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $1,052,700
- Median household income, 2022: $124,063
- Total population, 2022: 731
17. Butler Beach, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 52.4% (1,322 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $446,200
- Median household income, 2022: $83,661
- Total population, 2022: 4,831
16. Indian Beach, North Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.1% (52 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $528,800
- Median household income, 2022: $80,000
- Total population, 2022: 225
15. Longboat Key, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.1% (2,216 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $909,700
- Median household income, 2022: $141,250
- Total population, 2022: 7,479
14. Barnegat Light, New Jersey
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 53.7% (108 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $921,900
- Median household income, 2022: $93,958
- Total population, 2022: 435
13. Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 54.6% (619 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $1,423,900
- Median household income, 2022: $214,250
- Total population, 2022: 2,130
12. Gwynn, Virginia
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 54.8% (170 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $413,600
- Median household income, 2022: $89,009
- Total population, 2022: 639
11. Skidaway Island, Georgia
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 55.0% (2,466 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $682,900
- Median household income, 2022: $119,210
- Total population, 2022: 9,292
10. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 55.3% (382 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $493,300
- Median household income, 2022: $92,656
- Total population, 2022: 1,363
9. Indian River Shores, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 56.7% (1,287 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $991,300
- Median household income, 2022: $153,242
- Total population, 2022: 4,266
8. Smith Island, Maryland
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 56.8% (104 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $109,300
- Median household income, 2022: $82,878
- Total population, 2022: 357
7. Seabrook Island, South Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 57.1% (681 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $757,900
- Median household income, 2022: $117,386
- Total population, 2022: 2,062
6. Fripp Island, South Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 57.8% (251 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $583,700
- Median household income, 2022: $88,125
- Total population, 2022: 767
5. Wabasso Beach, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 60.1% (573 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $586,000
- Median household income, 2022: $120,673
- Total population, 2022: 2,101
4. Matlacha, Florida
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 65.9% (288 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $370,100
- Median household income, 2022: $77,841
- Total population, 2022: 837
3. Littlejohn Island, Maine
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 67.4% (29 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $446,600
- Median household income, 2022: $94,943
- Total population, 2022: 58
2. Harbor Island, South Carolina
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 69.4% (84 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $295,000
- Median household income, 2022: $97,825
- Total population, 2022: 277
1. Herron Island, Washington
- Pct. households with retirement income, 2022: 100.0 (67 total)
- Median home value, 2022: $310,400
- Median household income, 2022: $62,054
- Total population, 2022: 122
