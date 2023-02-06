McDonald's Becomes America's Great Stock

McDonald’s is the largest fast-food chain in America. It is also among America’s most famous and valuable brands. It is unusual because its sales do well in recessions and economic recoveries. This makes McDonald’s Corp. (NYSE: MCD) a particularly attractive stock for people as the United States goes through a rocky economic period.



McDonald’s revenue was flat in the most recent quarter at $5.93 billion. Net income rose 16% to $1.9 billion. Comparable store sales rose 12.6% year over year across the whole system of stores and by 10.3% in America. (Click here for how fast-food prices rose and fell in 2022.)



The McDonald’s system is set up so that franchisees own most stores. They were about two-thirds of revenue last year.

McDonald’s shareholders have been rewarded for its financial success. While the overall market is down about 15% in the last year, McDonald’s shares are up 1%, and it carries a dividend yield of 2.3%.



McDonald’s all-weather success is tied to a value proposition. While its food may not be at the healthy end of the scale, its menus appeal to many Americans. Its pricing system is clever and creates loyalty. McDonald’s still offers frequent customers $0.99 coffee and free French fries.



McDonald’s discovered one means of success was 24-hour operations. Although sales per store may be light at night, they help create a loyal customer base. McDonald’s discovered decades ago that a separate breakfast menu had tremendous appeal.

A final advantage of McDonald’s is that it has a business model that will not change. Stability has natural advantages in a business that prizes consistency.