Why You Won’t Recognize Burger King Michael Smith / Getty Images

Across America’s landscape, several fast-food retailer brands are visible enough that they are almost part of that landscape. Among them were McDonald’s, Starbucks and … Burger King. One reason they were recognizable is that their logos remained essentially the same for decades. Their store configurations have as well. In the case of Burger King, this will no longer be true.



The company will change the way many of its stores look. Management believes this will “refresh” the brand. However, sometimes taking away something old and familiar does not work.



According to CNN, Tom Curtis, president of Burger King US & Canada, said people will "start to see something different in 2024."

There may be a reason for this. Burger King is no longer king. Its store count trails well below Subways, Starbucks and KFC. Pizza Hut and Domino’s are about the same size. The field is so crowded that there is very little chance to catch its largest competition.



Another challenge for the company is that the value of its competition is much larger. The parent company, Restaurant Brands International, has a market cap of $29 billion. McDonald’s is $183 billion, and Starbucks has a $106 billion market cap. It is another measure by which Burger King will not catch its competition.

It will take much more than changing the look of its stores to turn things around.