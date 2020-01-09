Most people have the ability to listen to recorded music every day. Whether on the radio, through physical media, or via a streaming service, the sound of one’s favorite musicians is rarely far away. Seeing these same performers live, however, generally remains a rare and special opportunity.

Musicians do not always schedule live performances. When they do, they often play in a limited number of cities, making it difficult for many fans to attend.

24/7 Tempo has identified the 100 most popular musicians on tour this year based on online popularity and the number of fans following them on live music-tracking site Songkick.

Americans love live music. Each year, concert ticket sales generate billions of dollars in revenue. Many newer artists attract younger audiences. These artists may also have more incentive to tour the country, as they work to get their names out and gain new fans. Here are some of the youngest pop stars working today.

Many music lovers are increasingly drawn to music festivals such as Coachella in California and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, where they can see numerous musicians perform over multiple days. Festival appearances account for the only live performances for some of the most popular musicians of the past year, including Travis Scott and Lana Del Rey. These are the best artists of 2019.

Click here to see the 100 most popular musicians on tour this year.

To identify the 100 most popular musicians on tour in 2020, 24/7 Tempo created an index based on the weighted average of the number of fans tracking an artist’s tour dates on the live music-tracking site Songkick as well as the total number of visits to the artist’s Wikipedia page over the past 24 months (as of Jan. 5, 2020). To be considered for the ranking, an artist or band needed to currently have at least one tour date scheduled in the United States and have at least 200,000 fans tracking them on Songkick.

Songkick is a concert listings aggregator that collects listings from sources including all major ticket vendors, smaller vendors, local listings, and more. Artists and their managers can also manage their own listings on the site. The total number of U.S. shows for each artist generally comes from Songkick, however artists’ websites were used in instances where they featured more up-to-date information.

Some artists may add to or remove events from their schedule; these changes aren’t necessarily reported by Songkick. However, the number of shows listed is the best approximation at the time the data was collected (Jan. 5, 2020). Each artist’s most recent album refers to their most recent full-length studio album.