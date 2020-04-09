What You Can Do Right Now to Make Staying at Home Easier John Harrington, Hristina Byrnes

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has disrupted American life in unparalleled ways, shuttering businesses, laying off millions of workers, and forcing much of the U.S. population to self-isolate at home. The federal government’s guidelines on social distancing have been extended to April 30, meaning we will be inside for the most part of the day for a few more weeks.

Extending social distancing and stay-at-home orders puts added pressure on already stressed families who have been in some form of social isolation since the middle of March.

Even so, those in quarantine can take solace in the variety of activities and diversions available to help get them through the crisis. 24/7 Tempo has created a list of ideas for what you can do right now to make living at home easier. We reviewed media sources, as well as home decor online sites to create our list.

For those who see the world as a glass half full, self-isolation offers an opportunity to get in better physical shape; reconnect with old friends via Zoom or Skype; tackle unfinished home projects; improve your cooking skills; play board games with your family; or grab some quiet time.

The point of all of this is to use your newfound time to make living in isolation more tolerable while waiting out the pandemic, which experts hope will not be as devastating as the Spanish influenza outbreak over a century ago. These are the worst outbreaks of all time.