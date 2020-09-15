Best Cities to Live in Every State

More than one-quarter of the 31.4 million Americans who moved last year did so for just a handful of reasons — the desire to live in an area with lower crime, a shorter commute, more affordable housing, or a better job market. These and other factors can make a big difference in overall quality of life.

24/7 Wall St. created a weighted index of 25 measures in four main categories — economy, affordability, quality of life, and community — using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, and other sources to identify the best city to live in each state. We considered all boroughs, Census designated places, cities, towns, and villages with at least 8,000 residents.

While household income was not itself a factor in the index, many of the cities and towns on this list are relatively wealthy. This is likely not a coincidence, however, as income is closely tied to several other measures used to create this list, including low crime and low unemployment. Here is a list of the richest town in each state.

Population growth can be a sign that a given area is attractive to new residents and families, and not surprisingly, the majority of cities on this list are home to more people today than five years ago. Well over half of the cities on this list reported greater population growth than the U.S. as a whole between 2014 and 2018. Here is a list of the cities Americans are flocking to.

