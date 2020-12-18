How Each State Is Managing Schools During the Pandemic

Though indoor gatherings rather than in-person instruction are largely blamed for the third — and so far worst — COVID-19 wave, many education officials are shutting down schools for in-person instruction as a precaution.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed guidelines released by state governors and health and education departments as well as news articles to create a current list of school restrictions and re-closures in every state.

Daily temperature checks at the door, mask wearing, and staying socially distant were already the new normal. Sudden closures after students or staff tested positive for COVID-19 have become part of the routine, too.

However, over the past two months, school closures have lasted more than a few days, with some moving to full-time online instruction at least until the end of the fall semester. With the coronavirus pandemic still intensifying in the U.S., switching to remote learning until further notice is increasingly an option. Teachers in some states are recommending that schools close for in person instruction and remain that way until the rest of the academic year.

The parameters for shutting down schools for in-person instruction are not uniform and are up to each school to determine. At the beginning of the school year, some schools decided to go fully remote only after one confirmed COVID-19 case. Later, school districts didn’t shut down a school until dozens of COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the school. Now, some schools move to full-time remote learning just as a precaution due to a rise in infections in the community.

The pandemic continues to spread across the country even as the COVID-19 vaccinations began nationwide — and both the pandemic progression and vaccine are dominating the news. Information on social media sites and other media platforms has also been spreading, but much of it is inaccurate — these are 20 major myths about COVID-19.

