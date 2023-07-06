What You Should Never Do When It's Hot Outside

Every year, the news seems to be the same – the year was the hottest on record. July 3, 2023 was declared the hottest day on Earth ever recorded, with an average global temperature that reached 62.6 F.

The rise of the planet’s average temperature is expected to continue and accelerate over the coming decades. Summers are already getting hotter faster, especially in parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The average summer temperature in some Southern states reach the mid 80s, and days with 100 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter temperatures are not uncommon – these are the 50 hottest cities in America.

Scorching heat waves have become commonplace in the summer across the United States. Temperatures soar, basically trapping people inside air-conditioned spaces. But since summer is a time to be outside and enjoy the outdoors, it’s hard to stay in all day. So many people go out, and some come back with sunburns and other health issues because they didn’t take the proper precautions.

Sun and heat-related illnesses are among the most prevalent of summer injuries. Over 600 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Extreme heat can lead to dehydration and sunburn, which can be prevented, said Dr. Bonnie Simmons, emergency medicine doctor in Brooklyn, New York. “The key in heat is liquid, liquid, liquid.”

Some habits that may put your health in danger are exercising outside, exposing too much skin to the sun, and drinking even a moderate amount of alcohol without eating or drinking a lot of water. Dehydration, if untreated, can lead to serious health complications. These are the signs you’re way too dehydrated.

To identify unsafe behaviors during hot summer days, 24/7 Tempo consulted an urgent care doctor and reviewed several sources including the CDC, National Health Institutes, National Fire Protection Association, and the Food and Drug Administration.