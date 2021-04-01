States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States got off to a slower start than expected. In response, the Biden Administration announced plans to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer. Though whether or not the timeline is achievable remains to be seen. Currently, 53,423,486 people have been fully vaccinated, or 16.3% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more efficient at it than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 11.6% all the way up to 23.2%.

Regardless of the share of the population each state has managed to vaccinate, data reveals inefficiencies in vaccination campaigns everywhere in the country as millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of March 30, only about 77.8% of the 187,202,800 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 62.4% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents. Meanwhile, the state that has proven most efficient has used 89.8% of the vaccine doses it has received.

As the virus mutates and new variants begin to spread, vaccinating the population as rapidly as possible is critical. In the last seven days alone, there were 470,466 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States. In total, there have been 9,160 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.