20 Traditional Easter Foods Around the World

Easter, along with Christmas, is one of the two most important occasions on the Christian calendar, celebrating the resurrection of Christ after his crucifixion — and by extension the idea of spring as a season of rebirth after a moribund winter.

Falling on Sunday, April 4, this year, it is also an extremely popular secular holiday, symbolized by baby chicks, colorful dyed eggs, confections made of chocolate, the iconic chick-shaped candies known as Peeps, and of course, rabbits — most notably the Easter Bunny. These are the most famous of all time.

There’s much more to Easter food than sweets, however. Whether secular or religious or a combination of the two, the holiday is an occasion for feasting, with big midday (or sometimes evening) meals usually involving traditional foods that may have symbolic meaning as many of the holiday traditions do. These are Good Friday traditions from around the world.

The particulars vary from continent to continent, country to country, and even region to region, but certain themes tend to be repeated — among them, sweet breads of various kinds, dishes made or decorated with eggs, bacalao (salt cod), and roast lamb or baked ham.

24/7 Tempo has identified some Easter specialties from 20 nations around the world. These certainly aren’t the only foods eaten for the holiday in these places, and they may not be universally consumed in their homelands, but they add up to a colorful — and tasty — representation of the season.