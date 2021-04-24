States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States got off to a slower start than expected. In response, the Biden Administration announced plans to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer. Though whether or not the timeline is achievable remains to be seen. Currently, 87,592,646 people have been fully vaccinated, or 26.8% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more efficient at it than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 20.2% all the way up to 34.0%.

Regardless of the share of the population each state has managed to vaccinate, data reveals inefficiencies in vaccination campaigns everywhere in the country as millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of April 21, only about 77.7% of the 277,938,900 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 62.2% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents. Meanwhile, the state that has proven most efficient has used 96.3% of the vaccine doses it has received.

As the virus mutates and new variants spread, vaccinating the population as rapidly as possible is critical. In total, there have been 9,599 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.