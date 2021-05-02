These Are America’s Favorite Sandwiches

Sandwiches are a comfort food staple, a go-to snack and meal for millions of people. The popular story is that we have John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, to thank for that. He often asked for meat and bread together because he could eat them without walking away from the gambling table. But the idea of meat, cheese, and other ingredients between slices of bread may actually come from Turkey and Greece.

There is some data suggesting Americans consume as many as 300 million sandwiches a day. Considering the U.S. population is 330 million, on average, just about every American eats a sandwich every day.

So which one is the best? Though the answer is obviously subjective, some types are more popular than others. To compile a list of Americans’ favorite sandwiches, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a survey conducted by YouGov, which surveyed a representative sample of 1,223 people.

Sandwich preferences vary considerably across the country. For example, people living in the South like grilled cheese more than the national average –– 82% compared to 79% across the U.S.

People from the Northeast prefer the lobster roll by a large margin — 46% regionally compared to 35% nationally. The French dip, which is not at the top of the national ranking, is among the favorites in the West, with 57% liking it compared to 46% nationwide.

What some people might consider to be the two most popular American sandwiches of all, incidentally — the hot dog and hamburger — weren’t considered by that YouGov survey. Though people were asked if they should. Most agreed that a hamburger should be considered a sandwich, but that a hot dog should not.

Sandwiches are a popular food option any time of the day, but the breakfast sandwich, which is usually a combination of eggs, cheese, and a type of meat, is iconic. Here is the best breakfast sandwich in each state everyone should try.

To compile a list of America’s favorite sandwiches, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a YouGov survey conducted in July 2019. The survey was conducted using an online interview completed by more than 1,200 respondents. Respondents were given a list of 22 sandwiches and were asked to answer to what extent they like or dislike each sandwich. Possible responses were “really like,” “somewhat like,” “neither like or dislike,” “somewhat dislike,” “really dislike,” and “not applicable – I’ve never tried this sandwich.”