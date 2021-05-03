This Is the First State Where 50% of People Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine

The rate of spread of COVID-19 has slowed across America. Nevertheless, 567,327 Americans have died as of April 26, accounting for about 18% of the world’s total. Confirmed cases in the U.S. have reached 31,783,375, or about 21% of the global number.

The current pace of the spread of the disease remains in part a race between vaccinations and the rising number of potentially dangerous variants. So far, about 44% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 30% are fully vaccinated. There are currently nine states where over half of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. The first state where half the people have received at least one dose is New Hampshire. Currently, the state also leads the rest of the nation, as 60% of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 30% have been fully vaccinated.

New Hampshire’s leadership admits it still has a long way to go. According to WMUR, Gov. Chris Sununu said, “We’re not at the point where we should be taking victory laps on anything. We are still in the thick of it. We are working so hard, just trying to get the vaccine out.”

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots, the one from Johnson & Johnson requires just a single dose. In total, 301,857,885 doses have been delivered in the United States, and 234,639,414 of them have been administered, which is 78% of those delivered. Here is a look at the states getting the most COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

Meanwhile, variants of the disease, which have been found in all 50 states, are among the dangers epidemiologists and public health officials worry about. At least one variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, now accounts for most new U.S. cases. This variant also could be more deadly. These are the warnings about the viral variants issued by the CDC and WHO.



