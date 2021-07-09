Highest Rated Fitness and Weight Loss Apps

According to the Global Health & Fitness Association, pre-pandemic health club memberships in the U.S. reached 64.2 million at a total of 41,270 facilities in 2019. But when gyms and fitness centers shut down in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, those memberships languished. As many as 15% of such facilities had closed for good by the end of last September.

Unfortunately, we got pudgier because we had no place to work out. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that Americans gained an average of nearly two pounds per month during 2020’s lockdown.

Nevertheless, many Americans took advantage of their time at home and battled the bulge with the help of their smartphones. If they couldn’t make it to the gym, they could at least download weight-loss and exercise apps. Here are the most popular exercise fads every year since 1956.

24/7 Tempo determined the best of these by reviewing all the fitness- and diet-related apps on the Apple Store and Google Play. To appear on our list, an app needed to have had at least 10,000 votes and a rating of 4.9 or higher by mid-June.

The list includes some of the most popular programs available in these areas. Some, like Oh She Glows and Lose Weight Fast at Home, are aimed at women. One, Lose Weight App for Men, which promises weight loss in 30 days, is male-focused. Others can be followed by both sexes.

Although most are geared to exercise programs, there are apps — like Food & Macro Tracker by Fittur and Fasting App – Fasting Tracker & Intermittent Fast — that provide dietary tips and guidelines. For more pound-dropping strategies, see 18 best ways to keep weight off if you’re over 40.

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, gyms and fitness facilities will open and pandemic pounds will be shed. However, for some, the use of at-home exercise and weight-loss apps may be a good habit they won’t break.