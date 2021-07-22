States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

An estimated 161,631,676 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 49.4% of the population.

So far, vaccination coordination efforts have been largely left to states to manage themselves — and some have proven more efficient at it than others. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 33.8% all the way up to 66.8%.

Regardless of the share of the population each state has managed to vaccinate, data reveals inefficiencies in vaccination campaigns everywhere in the country as millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of July 20, only about 86.6% of the 390,736,000 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 70.4% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

As the virus mutates and new variants spread, vaccinating the population as rapidly as possible is critical. In total, there have been 10,313 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.