Americans with a bachelor’s degree are nearly half as likely to be unemployed as those with only a high school diploma. While earning a college degree is a proven way to reduce the likelihood of unemployment, not all undergraduate fields of study provide equally solid job security.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the college majors with the lowest unemployment rates. Across all labor force participants with a bachelor’s degree, the annual unemployment rate stood at 2.6% in 2019. Among the majors on this list, the unemployment rate at that time ranged from 1.7% to effectively zero.

It is important to note that since 2019, the U.S. job market has changed markedly, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment soared from a multi-decade low to a high not seen since the Great Depression in just a matter of months, affecting Americans of all education levels. Here is a look at the American brands that went bankrupt during COVID.

Still, the U.S. economy appears now to be on track for a strong recovery. Many of the majors on this list prepare students for occupations that will likely remain in demand for years to come.

As student debt soars in the United States, job security in future career prospects is not the only factor for students to consider when choosing a major. Earning potential will also affect the financial footing of college graduates — and many of the most secure jobs are not necessarily high paying. All but seven majors on this list have salaries lower than the average annual salary of $63,448 among working college graduates. Here is a look at the states where people struggle most with student debt.

