This Is the Worst Car Brand in America

Car brand ratings are a major anchor of many research firms and media. These include significant studies from U.S. News, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, Motor Trend, Car and Driver and J.D. Power. The most recent comprehensive study of car brands comes from the American Customer Satisfaction Index, one of the most widely respected research firms in the country.

In the ACSI Automobile Study 2020-2021, the average score across the industry for automobiles and light vehicles is 78 out of 100 — the same figure from the study a year ago. And according to the report, the worst car brand in America is Chrysler.

Cars in the study are divided into two categories: mass market and luxury. In terms of scores, the difference between the two categories is relatively small. David VanAmburg, managing director at ACSI, commented: “Over the last few years, luxury automakers’ satisfaction lead over mass-market manufacturers has been slowly eroding. That gap is now almost nonexistent.”

The Automobile Study 2020-2021 is part of a much broader set of studies that query 500,000 people on 400 companies across 56 industries and sectors.

The car brand with the lowest score is Chrysler at 70, down 4% from last year. Chrysler is owned by Stellantis, a company created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. It is currently the sixth-largest car company in the world.

The Chrysler lineup of modestly priced cars has shrunk to the Pacifica and Voyager minivans and the 300 Sedan. Founded in 1925, it was, for years, among the largest car companies in America.

Next from the bottom is Mitsubishi, one of the smallest-selling brands in America, with a score of 71. Just ahead of Mitsubishi is Infiniti, the luxury brand of Nissan, with a score of 75. Four brands are then tied with a score of 76 — Lincoln, the luxury brand of Ford; Jeep, another Stellantis brand; GM’s Chevrolet; and Acura, the luxury brand of Honda. And this is the slowest selling car in america.

Honda tops the ACSI Automobile Study with a score of 82. Just behind it with scores of 81 are Subaru, BMW, and Lexus, the luxury brand of Toyota. Find out if any are among the best selling cars in america.

