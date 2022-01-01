This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

Many people dream of living on the water. It often doesn’t even matter where, as long as the views are spectacular and the water clean. Many people like beach homes in warm climates, which is a major reason Americans move to states like Florida. Others like winter sports and have beach homes in places like northern Michigan. Some people have beach homes on lakes. Others prefer homes on the ocean.

Air filter company Filter King set out to find the best cities to own a beach home. In its Beach House Hotspots, the company considered several factors. Among them were home prices, one-year home price increases, average maximum temperature, air quality, and rainfall. Airbnb rental data was also considered. Based on these factors, the best place in America to own a beach house is Galveston, Texas.

As Filter King’s puts it: “Beaches remain one of the most popular vacation destinations, and whether you go for the sun, sand, sea, or simply the fresh air, everyone loves a trip to the seaside.” If you want a good return on your investment, this is the best place to buy a vacation home.

Locations were rated on a scale from 1 to 10. Not surprisingly, most of the best locations were along the Atlantic, in Florida and the Gulf states, including Alabama and Texas.

The best location for beach houses, Galveston, Texas, scored a rating of 7.64. Ironically, Galveston is the location of the most devastating hurricane in U.S. history. The Great Galveston Hurricane killed as many as 8,000 people in August 1900. Fortunately, early warning systems make sudden hurricane fatalities much less likely. However, Galveston remains in a section of the Gulf endangered every year by huge storms. These are the most powerful hurricanes of all time.

