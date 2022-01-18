This Is the Longest-Lived Empire in History

Homo sapiens began to appear about 300,000 years ago. It was only about 10,000 years ago, however, that humans began to build permanent settlements, the Smithsonian explains. The first civilizations — with urban development and governing bodies — are a few thousands years old. Similarly, the history of empires — a few people controlling larger numbers of people and vast areas — goes back several millennia.

From earlier times, groups of any size often fought with one another. Some of this was probably over food and water. Regardless, the desire to gain “territory” for resources or other reasons often served as the rationale behind building empires — and the longest-lived empire in history is the Pandyan dynasty.

An empire comprises many territories ruled by one centralized governing body, often an emperor or other monarch. As long as humans have aspired to rule, there have been empires. Some date back more than 4,500 years, almost to the end of the Stone Age, which is a remarkably short time over the course of the history of human life on Earth. (These, on the other hand, are the newest countries in the world.)

To determine the longest-lived empire in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous articles, encyclopedia entries and historical and archeological websites, including the Britannica, World History, HistoryFiles, New World Encyclopedia and Maps of India.

In many instances, it is impossible to determine a precise founding date for an empire, either because there are no trustworthy historical records or because some empires come into being slowly, beginning with minor dynasties that turn into empires. It is also sometimes difficult to pinpoint the exact end of a declining empire unless it was conquered definitively. The date ranges given, then, are often approximate and may be contested. (It was similarly difficult to pinpoint the exact date this city was founded: This is the oldest city in America.)

Whatever their lifespan, running an empire seems to have been a difficult task. Some have managed to hold far-flung possessions by allowing varying degrees of autonomy. This is one of the factors that allowed the Holy Roman Empire to last as long as it did. Other empires, such as the Saudeleur dynasty in what is now Pohnpei island, in the Federated States of Micronesia in the South Pacific, imposed a strong centralized government.

The longest-lived empire in the world is the Pandyan dynasty, which spanned 1,925 years between 580 B.C. and 1345 A.D. Though there were Pandyan kings in earlier centuries, the dynasty is considered to have begun around the early sixth century B.C.

Around 960 A.D., the Pandyans were driven into exile in Sri Lanka by the Chola, but the empire slowly revived. In the early 1200s, Marco Polo identified the Pandyan dynasty as the world’s richest empire. It lasted until a two-decade period of wars and invasions culminated in its dissolution.

