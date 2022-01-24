The 10 Biggest Risks to Global Security in 2022

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation, simmering geopolitical tensions, and a widening ideological and cultural chasm in the United States, one could be forgiven for having a less than an optimistic outlook for 2022.

According to a recent report from the political risk consulting agency Eurasia Group, misgivings about the state of the world in the coming year are well founded. The report, titled Top Risks 2022, offers detailed predictions of what it anticipates will be the largest threats to global stability, peace, and prosperity in the coming year.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed Eurasia Group’s report to identify the top 10 risks of 2022. The risks on this list are global in scope and cover issues related to countries, companies, the environment, public health, and the economic concerns.

Despite the foreseeable nature of the risks detailed on this list, many seem all but inevitable – the predictable results of a chain of events that began long before Jan. 1, 2022.

Of course, many of the most difficult challenges humanity has faced in years past have caught the world largely off guard. Indeed, this list offers only the best guesses of what we face in 2022 – and which of them actually materialize, if any, remains to be seen.

