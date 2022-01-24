The Most Distinctive Ancestry in Every State

The United States is an incredibly diverse country. For centuries it has attracted immigrants from all over the world, particularly since the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, which ended an admissions policy based on race and ethnicity. (Here is the number of legal immigrants to the U.S. every year since 1990.)

Of course the population doesn’t just consist of immigrants and their descendants: There are also 6.79 million Native Americans in the country, accounting for about 2.09% of the total population. Some 15 states have Native American populations of over 100,000. (Learn how many Native Americans live in every state.)

Among those Americans whose ancestors did come from someplace else – whether hundreds of years ago or last week – many different nationalities and ethnicities are represented. To identify 24/7 Tempo has identified the most distinctive ancestry in every state using data from the American Community Survey (ACS) for the years 2015 to 2019.

Ancestries were considered distinctive if they exist in a state in numbers disproportionate to the national average. Some of our findings won’t surprise anybody. For example, the most distinctive ancestry in Louisiana is Cajun, claimed by a 1.24% share of the population, versus 0.03% for the country as a whole. On the other hand, by our methodology, the most disproportionate ancestry in New York, unexpectedly, is Vincent-Grenadine Islander, since a 0.05% share of the population claims it – 11.1 times greater than the 0.01% share of the nation’s population as a whole.

Ancestries are self-reported, and in some cases may seem disingenuous. Alabama’s entry on the list, “American,” seems to sidestep the intentions of the Census Bureau survey (unless the respondents were Native American, which is not indicated). Likewise, one state chose a self-referential ancestry – Texas, claiming “Texan.” (Note, too, that the Census Bureau uses the outmoded and potentially offensive term “Eskimo” as a possible ancestral group, rather than “Inuit,” generally considered preferable.)

