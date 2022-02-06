States Reporting the Most Anxiety During the Pandemic

Unsurprisingly, Americans have experienced more frequent symptoms of anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though anxiety levels may increase and decrease depending on the rise and fall in the number of cases or the appearance and subsequent fading out of new variants, they have remained elevated compared to pre-pandemic days.

Even though the latest and highly contagious omicron variant is significantly less likely to cause death, especially among the vaccinated, people’s mental health is still being affected negatively by social isolation and related economic difficulties. Studies show that residents of some states have adjusted more successfully than others. (These are the states fighting COVID-19 most successfully.)

To identify the states reporting the most (and least) COVID-19-related anxiety and/or depression, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Phase 3:3, covering the period from Dec. 1 to Dec. 13, from “Adults Reporting Symptoms of Anxiety or Depressive Disorder During COVID-19 Pandemic,” a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A score of at least 3 on the Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-2) indicates an anxiety disorder; a score of 3 or greater on the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-2) scale defines a depressive disorder. (Each state’s population comes from the 2019 American Community Survey 1-year estimates.)

Nationwide, more than a quarter of adult Americans reported symptoms of an anxiety disorder and just over one in five reported struggling with depression in the first half of December. Slightly less than a third of adults in the country said they were dealing with one or the other.

The U.S. is currently averaging nearly 380,000 new COVID cases per day, down from more than 540,000 at the end of January and from nearly 800,000 a day in the middle of that month, according to data from the Centers Disease Control and Prevention. However, even though new cases and hospitalizations are declining, the average number of COVID-19-related deaths per day is still increasing. No wonder the coronavirus is still taking a toll on the nation’s mental well-being. (Find out also how COVID fatality rates compare with other deadly diseases.)

Click here for the states reporting the most anxiety during the pandemic