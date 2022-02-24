50 Famous Women Who Were Once Girl Scouts

“Be prepared” is the Girl Scouts motto, and scouting has been credited with helping to prepare generations of girls for success in later life.

24/7 Tempo set out to identify 50 famous women who were once Girl Scouts. So many accomplished women were once troop members that the challenge was stopping at 50. To narrow our list compiled from publications by the non-profit Girl Scouts of the United States of America, and other sources.

Half of the women in Congress were once Girl Scouts, as were all three women secretaries of state. Of course, our list doesn’t just include politicians; there are artists, actresses, and activists, and women from many other fields.

While scouting might have been segregated by gender for the longest time, it has been open to all races and creeds, and our list reflects that fact. It also reflects the inter-generational appeal of scouting and features several mother-daughter teams, including Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow, and Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. It also features women who were groundbreaking firsts, including first Supreme Court justice, first secretary of state, and first woman into space. “Be prepared” for an interesting read!

