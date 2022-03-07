How Much Babysitters and Nannies Are Paid in These Big Cities

Affordable child care is a hot-button topic and is intertwined with issues of gender equality, class, and even race. The burden of child care has traditionally fallen on women, resulting in disparities in labor force participation, career opportunities, and pay. Having children and a career may require the services of a nanny. Simply having an occasional night out, such as going to a restaurant or a movie, may mean the need for a babysitter, unless there’s a family member standing by to help.

24/7 Tempo has identified average hourly rates for babysitters and nannies, using hourly wage data compiled for 43 large American cities by Sittercity, an online marketplace for local in-home care. Wages vary, of course, depending on factors such as the experience of the sitter or nanny, educational level, and local minimum wage rates, as well as expected responsibilities (will the sitter be looking after one child or several? will the nanny live full-time with your family?). The number of children 14 and under, average family size, and median household income come from the 2019 American Community Survey 5-year Estimates.

Though both nanny and babysitter rates are noted, the list is ranked according to the hourly rate for nannies.

Rates are highest in California. In San Francisco and San Jose, the hourly rate is $25 for nannies and $23 for babysitters. San Francisco has the highest median household income – more than $112,000 – of the cities on this list and ranks lowest for number of children under 14 per household. That means households have a lot of disposable income. It also has a strong local economy and adjoins Silicon Valley, home to some of the world’s most successful technology companies.

In San Jose, known as the capital of Silicon Valley, median household income is slightly higher and the number of children under 14 is almost twice as high, but it's still a pricey place to hire in-home help.

Three of the cities with the lowest rates for nannies and babysitters, on the other hand, are in Texas. In San Antonio, you should pay your nanny $16 an hour and your babysitter $15. In Houston and Dallas nannies make $17.50 an hour.