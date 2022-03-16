17 Animals That Have Caught COVID

Bubonic plague, avian flu, Ebola, and yellow fever are just a few of the many deadly zoonotic diseases – those caused by pathogens that can spread between animals and humans – that have posed a severe risk to humans. While they’ve always been around, their occurrence has increased over the last century. Modern methods of animal farming, wildlife trade, and deforestation have all dramatically increased contact between humans and animals, and often these animals are confined in unsanitary conditions that make the spread of diseases more likely. (See how COVID fatality rates compare with other diseases.)

It’s almost certain that the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has already killed more than six million people worldwide, originally jumped from an animal to a human. It’s also clear that some animals including pet cats and dogs can catch the virus from their infected owners.

According to the World Organization for Animal Health, 645 coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in animals worldwide as of January 31, 2022. This includes domesticated pets, livestock, and wild animals, both in captivity and free. Mammals seem to be more susceptible than birds, as there have been no reported cases in chickens or ducks.

To identify 17 animals that can catch COVID-19, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a variety of reports issued between July 2020 and December 2021 by the The American Veterinary Medical Association, The World Organization for Animal Health, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

While the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from humans to certain animals during close contact, it is unclear how often the virus spreads between animals. Multiple studies have shown that cat to cat transmission is possible, however. Felids have proven to be particularly susceptible to COVID, and the presence of infected stray cats near mink farms experiencing outbreaks suggests the possibility of interspecies transmission. (These are the most common health problems in cats and how they are treated.)

While it’s not known how many pets have died of COVID, anecdotal evidence suggests that the animals usually recover quickly, unless they have pre-existing conditions. Still, the CDC recommends that people with COVID-19 avoid contact with their pets, livestock, and wildlife. According to the agency, recorded instances of potential transmission from an animal to a human are rare.