American Cities Where Violent Crime Is Falling the Fastest

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Violent crime is a broad category of offenses that includes rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and murder. All told, more than 1.3 million violent crimes were reported in the U.S. – or 399 for every 100,000 people – in 2020, an increase of 18 incidents per 100,000 people from the previous year.

While rates of violence are rising in much of the country, many U.S. cities are bucking the national trend, reporting year-over-year declines in criminal violence.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities where crime is falling fastest. Cities, defined as places with at least 25,000 people, are ranked by the population adjusted year-over-year change in violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents in 2020.

Among the cities on this list, the violent crime rate fell by anywhere from 93 to 298 incidents per 100,000 people from 2019 to 2020. The largest share of cities on this list are in the West, including 17 in California alone.

Despite falling rates of violent crime, most cities on this list remain more dangerous than the U.S. as a whole. In four cities on this list, the violent crime rate exceeds 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people — well more than double the national violent crime rate. Here is a look at America’s most dangerous city.

Click here to see cities where crime is falling

Click here to see our detailed methodology