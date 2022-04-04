25 Most Memorable Quotes From 'The Godfather'

The most beloved and honored films often have memorable lines of dialogue that are repeated for years and eventually for decades. There are usually one or two lines from these motion pictures that make them immortal, becoming part of American culture. (These are the greatest movie quotes in of all time.)

Other films, like “The Godfather,” celebrating the 50th anniversary of its release this year, percolate with indelible dialogue that marks it as one of the greatest movies of all time. (It might even be the greatest, period. See out list of the 100 greatest movies ever made.)

To determine the 25 most quotable lines from “The Godfather,” 24/7 Tempo gathered quotes from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon; Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator; The American Film Institute; and Movieneon, a site devoted to movies of the “golden era.” Many of the quotes are portions of longer speeches by some of the characters during the film.

Because of the family relationships, inner personal torment, and the bloody march to power it depicts, “The Godfather” has sometimes been compared to the works of Shakespeare. And like the dialogue in the Bard’s canon, lines from the gangster epic have come to have a life of their own.

We all know the film’s most famous quote from Don Corleone (played unforgettably in the original “Godfather” by Marlon Brando),“I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse.” Besides that implied threat, some of the themes of the movie’s unforgettable lines are advice, insults, warnings, adages, or anecdotes.

Don Corleone speaks many of the memorable lines, providing counsel to his sons and godson. But he is not the only character with notable quotes. His son Michael, the once-reluctant heir apparent to the crime empire, finds his voice in the threat to his brother Fredo about taking sides against the mob family.

Quotes from narcotics dealer Virgil Sollozzo and crime boss Peter Clemenza give the filmgoer pause in the off-handed way their lines are uttered as violence erupts around them. A diversity of other characters in the film – casino owners, undertakers, bodyguards, movie moguls – all have unforgettable lines.

There is perhaps no better way to measure the impact of the dialogue of “The Godfather” than the fact that it won the Academy Award in 1973 for Best Writing (Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium), that was bestowed on the film’s director and co-writer Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo, who also wrote the novel on which the film is based.