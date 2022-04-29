Here’s How Many Ukrainian-Born People There Are in Every State

In March 2022, about a month after Russia invaded Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced plans for the United States to accept 100,000 refugees fleeing the war in that country. A month after that, the Biden administration said it would launch a program through which American citizens can sponsor Ukrainians displaced by the war, allowing them to work and live in the U.S. for two years. (This is how many refugees the U.S. has accepted every year since 1980.)

Refugees often go where they have connections, if they can. Since the start of the war, many Ukrainians have tried to enter the U.S. through Mexico, among other portals, and many appear to be heading to relatives already living in the U.S.

Currently, nearly 360,000 Ukrainian-born immigrants live in this country. To determine the number of Ukrainian-born people in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed 2020 five-year population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

California and New York are home to the most Ukrainian-born immigrants, with 57,234 and 74,130, respectively (and New York City alone is home to about 150,000 residents of Ukrainian descent, more than any other U.S. city). However, South Dakota – where there are substantial Ukrainian communities in Sioux Falls and Rapid City – has the most native Ukrainians as a percentage of foreign-born residents – 4.12%. (These are 32 things you may not know about Ukraine.)