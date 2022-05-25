These Stores Will Be Open On Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the day we honor those who died in defense of our country. It is a national holiday and the unofficial start to summer. It is also one of the biggest retail sales events of the year, and some of America’s biggest retailers are gearing up with sales and promotions. (Here are 18 facts you probably don’t know about Memorial Day.)

To determine the stores that will be open on Memorial Day, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed store announcements from major chains compiled by promotions aggregator Offers.com. Data on store hours also came from Offers.com. Stores are listed alphabetically.

Retailers hope consumers will continue to hold up the sagging economy, which contracted in the first quarter of the year. Retail sales rose a strong 0.9% in April, according to the U.S. Commerce Department as supply and production improved and there was more spending at restaurants. The data suggested that despite higher inflation, rising interest rates, and a drop in consumer sentiment, increase in wages and savings accumulated by consumers during the pandemic helped fuel sales.

Although COVID-19 is still an ongoing issue, Memorial Day 2022 will likely see retail stores returning to normal business practices and store hours.

Most stores such as Academy Sports + Outdoors have curbside and in-store pickup options. Big Lots shoppers who are Big Rewards members can get early access to many Memorial Day deals. Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale focuses on home decor and appliances.

Offers.com reminds consumers that pickup orders must be placed at least two hours before store pickup time at department store chain Kohl’s and that curbside pickup at Macy’s closes two hours early. Sam’s Club will be open on Memorial Day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. for Club members.

Memorial Day hours at Starbucks vary by location. Lowe’s, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Target store hours on Memorial Day are their regular store hours. (Find out if any of these are among the retailers Americans are most likely to regret buying from.)

