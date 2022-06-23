States Where the Most People Are Vaccinated

An estimated 221,924,152 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 67.8% of the population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. Depending on the state, the share of the population that has been fully vaccinated ranges from as low as 51.3% all the way up to 83.8%.

Due in large part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance, millions of doses are currently sitting idle under the purview of state governments, yet to be administered. As of June 21, only about 78.1% of the 758,129,100 doses of the vaccine that have been distributed to the 50 states and Washington D.C. have been administered. In one state, only 63.8% of delivered doses have gone into the arms of residents.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 26,011 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.