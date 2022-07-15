Neighborhoods With the Youngest Residents

The U.S. population is older now than it has been since record keeping began. The median age in the United States is 38.2 years, up from 36.9 years a decade ago, and from less than 30 in the 1970s.

This trend is the result of several factors – both long and short term. For one, Americans are now living longer than they have in past decades. Driven in part by improvements in health care, average life expectancy at birth in the U.S. is now about 77 years, five years longer than it was in the mid-1970s. More recently, falling birth rates and tightened restrictions on immigration – particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – have accelerated the aging of the U.S. population.

As the country as a whole is skewing older, there are places that stand out for having especially young populations. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. ZIP codes with the youngest populations. Among the places on this list, the median age of the population ranges from 19.4 years down to just 17.8.

The places on this list span the country, though Texas is home to four, the most of any state.

The vast majority of the ZIP codes on this list include a portion, if not the entirety, of a college or university campus. In fact, in all but five of the 50 youngest U.S. ZIP codes, over 95% of the population are enrolled in college.

These ZIP codes are located in college towns across the country, including Ann Arbor, Michigan; Athens, Georgia; Berkeley, California; Gainesville, Florida; and State College, Pennsylvania. (Here is a look at the 30 best college towns in America.)

Click here to see ZIP codes with the lowest median ages.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.