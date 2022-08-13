35 Things You Should Always Buy at a Dollar Store

Dollar stores are a common strip-mall sight these days, and even though they may not still sell all of their products for a buck any more, they still present some incredible opportunities to save money on countless everyday items.

Walking through a dollar store can be like running a gauntlet of temptation. A new set of bowls? Sure, why not. A plastic houseplant? I’m sure there’s a place for it. Home décor of questionable utility? Sure, might come in handy. (Here are 30 everyday items that are cheaper at Dollar Tree than at Walmart.)

Shopping at dollar stores can be a great way to save money, but at the same time they can also make it easy to buy a lot of unnecessary stuff that you may not need. Just like at the supermarket, making a list of only the things you need – and sticking to it – is vitally important if you’re not planning on spending money on unnecessary stuff.

At the same time, you need to make sure that what you’re buying is actually worth it. Inexpensive items are inexpensive for a reason: they’re made using cheap materials and simply aren’t intended to hold up to repeated use. If you’re looking for a new family heirloom, don’t buy it at the dollar store. And make sure what you’re buying is safe for the family – avoiding, for instance, these toxic products sold at dollar stores.

To determine the best things to buy at America’s dollar stores, 24/7 Tempo consulted numerous financial websites including Kiplinger and MoneyTalksNews and found the items that are a great deal at stores like Dollar Tree and Dollar General.