Aerosmith's Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts did in 1993 when Gov. William Weld declared April 13 as Aerosmith Day.

To determine Aerosmith’s top charting albums, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on chart performance on the Billboard 200 album charts. Albums were ranked based on an inverse score wherein a week at No. 1 is worth 200 points, a week at No. 2 worth 199 points, and so on, up to a week at No. 200 worth one point. Only studio albums were considered. Billboard data is current through the week of August 20, 2022.

Aerosmith didn’t totally discard its bad boys of rock image. Sometimes the band trashed hotel rooms and members spent time in and out of drug rehab. But through relentless touring, music videos constantly in rotation on MTV in the 1980s, the establishment of a Las Vegas residency, and lending its name to video games, the band has made itself a successful brand. In the process, Aerosmith has sold 150 million records and is the best-selling American band in history. Eleven of its albums have been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Last year, Aerosmith and Universal Music Group signed a deal in which the entire Aerosmith recorded music catalog will move to UMG in conjunction with the band’s 50th anniversary.

Two of Aerosmith’s studio albums have topped the Billboard 200, “Get a Grip” and “Nine Lives,” and six have reached the Top 10. The band’s albums also have proved to have staying power on the Billboard 200; eight have spent at least 53 weeks on the Billboard list. One of Aerosmith’s early LPs, “Get Your Wings” from 1974, rose to just No. 74, but remained on the Billboard 200 for 86 weeks.

Methodology

