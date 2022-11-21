22 New Weapons in the US Military Budget Next Year

When it comes to defense spending, the United States is in a league of its own. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives authorized $840 billion in defense expenditures for 2023, raising President Joe Biden's proposed military budget by $37 billion under the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

To find the newest weapons the U.S. military is buying in 2023, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Committee’s 2023 defense funding bill. We are only accounting for new weapons that are being purchased this year, with the exception of the Abrams tank, which is being updated into a new version. Weapons systems are ranked according to the total budget allocation.

The increase in defense spending comes at a time of heightened global tension. The U.S. is helping fund Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s military incursion that began in February, and there are concerns about China’s intention to invade Taiwan and extend its hegemony in Asia and the Pacific.

The total budget allocation of 11 of the weapons is more than $1 billion each. Four helicopter weapons groups – the AH-64 Apache, the HH-60W Blackhawk, the UH/HH-60M Blackhawk, and the CH-53K King Stallion – have a combined budget allocation of more than $4 billion.

The Navy will get two of the biggest-ticket weapons on the list – two Virginia-class submarines at $5.6 billion and two Arleigh-Burke guided-missile destroyers for $7.3 billion.

