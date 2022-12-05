The Top 5 McDonald's Menu Items in Every State

When you visit the Golden Arches, what’s your go-to order? Are you all about the McNuggets? Are you a Big Mac ride-or-die? Are you currently getting your fill of McRibs, now that it’s been announced that they’re on their “farewell tour”? Or is it always a McMuffin or two for you, at all hours of the day? (These are all just a few of the most iconic fast food menu items of all time.)

Though it may seem like every McDonald’s menu item is a winner, the company has actually tested out lots of foods over the years that failed to make the cut. Among other things, they experimented with spaghetti in the ‘70s; pizza in 1989; hot dogs and lobster rolls in the ’90s; and fried chicken wings in 2013 – none of which caught on. (The chain has certainly had its share of the biggest food and drink flops in recent history.)

Many burger variations also famously went down in flames: The McDLT, which allowed customers to assemble parts of the burger themselves but was scuttled because it depended on excessive Styrofoam packaging; the McLean Deluxe, which attempted to cash in on the ‘90s low-fat trend by replacing most of the beef fat with carrageenan (a kind of seaweed) but simply didn’t taste good; and their most famous flop of all, the higher-end Arch Deluxe, which the company infamously spent more than $200 million promoting, to no avail.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s customers keep coming back for a number of proven standbys. Interestingly, though, the most-ordered things on the menu vary from place to place. To compile a list of the favorite McDonald’s items in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by price-monitoring site Pricelisto.com, which used Google search volume data to find out which five were the most popular state by state. (See the states with the most McDonald’s.)

Perhaps not surprisingly, the favorite item in the majority of states is the chain’s emblematic Big Mac. The states that don’t put it at No. 1 might get up earlier in the day, because their favorite is the most famous McDonald’s breakfast item – the Egg McMuffin.