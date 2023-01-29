McDonald’s Bathroom Inspections

McDonald’s has over 13,000 locations in the US. Most are owned by franchisees. McDonald’s does not control their operations directly. It has stringent rule for franchises, but no way to know day to day whether they are honored.

Presumably, since there is one set of rules for franchises, each location should operate the same as all others. A bathroom test tells a different story.

What does a dirty bathroom say about a location’s operation and commitment to customers? A great deal, and at least as much as quick service and polite treatment.

A look at dozens of locations show that some bathrooms are extraordinarily clean while others do not appear to have been serviced for hours. Since bathroom cleaning work should take little time or effort, it is extraordinary that any owner would not put it near the top of the list of employee priorities

What does a dirty bathroom mean? A lack of care about a location in general. Who wants to eat food for a McDonald’s if cleanliness is not one side of the customer transaction?

