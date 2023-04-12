The French Mastiff Is the Dog With the Shortest Lifespan, According to Study

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

The French Mastiff, also called the Dogue de Bordeaux, has a lifespan of only five to eight years – potentially the shortest of any breed, according to the American Kennel Club. The main reason for its lack of longevity is its size. Large dogs tend to have shorter lifespans than smaller breeds due to genetics and their sheer size, which puts more stress on their bodies.

The typical male French Mastiff reaches a height of up to 27 inches tall, with females rising to about 25 inches. They usually weigh between 100 and 110 pounds. They are a short-haired breed, with a coat that can be either fawn, red, brindle, or black.

While the French Mastiff’s lifespan is on the shorter side, it remains a well-liked breed, currently ranked 78 out of 199 in terms of popularity by the AKC. This is likely due to its unique appearance and loyal personality. The breed is also known for being gentle with children and other animals and protective of its family and home, making it a great choice as a guard dog.

