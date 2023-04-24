The Deadliest Cancers in America

Cancer has always been with us, at least back to the days when dinosaurs roamed the earth 80 million years ago (cancerous cells have been found in dinosaur fossils).

Today, it is the second leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease (COVID comes third). More than 600,000 people succumb to various kinds of cancer each year in the U.S.

Despite significant strides in cancer detection and treatment over the last couple of decades that have made the illness manageable in many cases, it remains a deadly threat.

To determine the deadliest cancers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed cancer mortality data released in November 2022 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s WONDER database – a system for disseminating public health information and data. Cancer types are ranked based on the total number of deaths caused by each one occurring between 1999 and 2019.

Having health insurance gives people access to preventive care services that can help catch health problems, such as cancer, early, when they are easier to treat. Without coverage, people have to pay for medical expenses out of pocket, which can be very expensive, causing many people to avoid seeing a doctor for as long as possible.