33 Civil War Forts You Can Still Visit

During the years preceding the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter, often considered the start of the Civil War, the U.S. military was already busy building defensive fortifications around major cities. Often on seacoasts, these structures were commissioned to better protect the United States from foreign invasion after coastal defense systems proved ill-prepared during the War of 1812. (These are the oldest military forts built before America was a country.)

A budding war between the states hastened the construction of more forts, not only on coasts but also around key cities, supply lines, and transportation routes. Union forces built over 60 forts around Washington, D.C. alone, as neighboring states seceded (like Virginia) or held significant populations sympathetic to the Confederacy (as was the case with Maryland).

Brick or masonry forts were the standard before the war, but the advent of rifled cannons, which had significantly better range and destructive potential than the traditional smoothbore cannons, made masonry forts obsolete. This led to the construction of many earthwork forts, which were inexpensive, quick to build, and could absorb the impact of cannonballs better than masonry.

Although many forts of the era were destroyed during the war or deconstructed afterward, some have survived to this day. To determine 33 Civil War forts that you can visit, 24/7 Tempo compiled military fortifications that were used during the Civil War from sources including the National Park Service as well as state and regional tourism websites.

We focused on accessible sites that are open to the public. In many cases, the original forts have not survived intact, but in addition to some surviving structures, the sites may contain ruins, reconstructed facilities, or historically accurate replicas on the original fort grounds, as well as museums and reenactments. The list is not exhaustive.

Both masonry and earthworks forts are on the list. Some were built well before the Civil War, while others were built in haste during the war. Many sites remained in military use during subsequent wars and contain updated fortifications and weaponry; and a few are still in active use. Other sites were abandoned and have only been recovered and reconditioned during the 20th or 21st centuries. Most are parts of state or national parks, including National Historic Parks and National Battlefield Parks. (These were the largest battles of the Civil War.)