'Breaking Bad' Is the Best Crime Show of All Time, According to Data

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

“Breaking Bad” is the best crime show of all time, according to data on audience reception from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon. Almost 2 million viewers gave it a cumulative score of 9l5/10.

A crime drama that aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013, “Breaking Bad” was created by Vince Gilligan and starred Bryan Cranston as Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher who turns to cooking methamphetamine to provide for his family after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Aaron Paul played Jesse Pinkman, Walter’s former student and partner in the meth business.

The show was critically acclaimed, winning multiple Emmys, and is often cited as one of the best television series of all time.

One of the things that makes “Breaking Bad” so great is that it is one of the few crime dramas that focuses equally on both criminals and law enforcement. This allows viewers to see both sides of the story, and to understand the respective motivations of the antagonists

“Breaking Bad” also shows viewers the devastating effects of methamphetamine addiction, and the lengths that people will go to in order to get their fix. This can be an important conversation-starter for viewers who might not be familiar with the issue.

