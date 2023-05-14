28 Low-Calorie Alcoholic Drinks

Festive alcoholic drinks, especially popular in the summer, can range widely in calories. What really increases the calorie count of many mixed drinks is the syrups, juices, and sodas that are added. People are often unaware how much of these ingredients are actually in their cocktail.

Alcohol is a source of excess calories, but this is not the only way drinking can cause weight gain. Alcohol interferes with the body’s fat-burning functions.

Alcohol supplies the body with calories but very few nutrients. The calories from alcohol are the first to be burned by the body, delaying the fat-burning process, which comes after the body has burnt carbs and proteins for energy. This contributes to extra fat storage.

Still, happy hour doesn’t have to be disastrous for a person’s diet.

To compile a list of alcoholic cocktails with the fewest calories, 24/7 Tempo first compiled a list of nearly 50 popular cocktails. Since the standard size of each cocktail varies, we ranked the cocktails based on their calorie per ounce ratio. We only included drinks with fewer than 50 calories per one ounce. To compare, alcohol often used in mixed drinks such as vodka, tequila, or gin, has about 65-75 calories per ounce, neat, on average.

We calculated how many minutes it takes to burn off the calories consumed in each cocktail using the Omni calculator with values based on a person weighing 150 lbs. Heavier people may burn off calories in less time because it takes them more energy to perform a certain activity.

Knowing how many calories a person is consuming is key to preventing weight gain and the possible negative health outcomes that come with it. But exercising and burning off energy is also important to maintaining a healthy weight or losing a few extra pounds. Here is how long you need to exercise to burn off the calories from your favorite foods.

