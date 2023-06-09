The 25 Best New Beers in America

The best craft breweries in America may have their old standbys, but they’re constantly coming out with new beers to adapt to changing tastes and trends. Even veteran breweries like Sierra Nevada, whose pale ale is one of the top-selling craft brews in the nation, have released excellent new brews in the last year to stay on top of an ever-evolving market. (These are the 20 craft beers Americans like the most.)

To compile a list of the 25 best new beers in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed BeerAdvocate’s most recent rating of beers that have been added to the site within the last 12 months. The site asks reviewers to score beers on a scale of 1.00 to 5.00 in 0.25-point increments on five ratable attributes: appearance, aroma, taste, mouthfeel, and overall impressions. The site then calculates ratings by weighting attributes differently (most important is taste, weighted at 40%). Information on alcohol by volume – ABV – also came from BeerAdvocate. Scores are current as of June 2022.

Just 10 breweries account for all 25 of the top spots, with Tree House Brewing Company appearing eight times. Founded in 2011, Tree House is a relative newcomer, based in Massachusetts, that sells its products only at the brewery in Charlton, near Worcester in the southwestern part of the state. The popularity of Tree House beers, however, is evident from the hour-long lines that customers often encounter at the site.

Three of the other breweries that make the best new beers are based in Illinois, while California, Iowa, Alaska, New York, Missouri, and Colorado are also represented.

American Imperial Stouts (which are characterized by a full body, robust flavor, and a high ABV) dominate the list, with New England IPAs also appearing frequently. The majority of the beers in top spots are potent, with an ABV above 13.9%. This comes as no surprise, as beers with higher alcohol content tend to be more flavorful. (Here’s our list of America’s 40 most delicious beers.)